Where do The Traitors contestants sleep?

1 January 2025, 19:00

The Traitors contestants Sonja and Meg in their bedrooms
Where the traitors sleep has become a huge question as series 2 airs. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

This is where the contestants of The Traitors sleep after roundtables and banishments.

The Traitors is back with another thrilling series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and set in the beautiful Scottish Highlands.

Series three will welcome brand new contestants to the show, with a selected few becoming Traitors, whilst the rest remain Faithfuls. The cast will take part in a game of deceit and deception in a bid to win up to £120,000 like last year's winner Harry Clark.

As the show arrives back on our screens, we saw the return of the murders, the missions, the roundtables and the banishments as well as the setting of the amazing Ardross Castle.

But after a day of filming is done, where do the contestants go to sleep as they hope not to become the next contestant murdered?

The Traitors' contestants sleep in their own separate lodgings away from the rest of the cast
The Traitors' contestants sleep in their own separate lodgings away from the rest of the cast. Picture: BBC

Where do The Traitors sleep?

While The Traitors is mostly filmed in Scottish Highlands' Ardross Castle, the contestants do not sleep in this location.

Instead, when the roundtable is over and the clock chimes, each contestant is put in a separate car and transported to their own accommodation.

While we don't exactly where this accommodation is, it is believed that the cast stay in lodgings near Inverness Airport. The contestants are all kept separate from each other and are not allowed to talk to other members of the cast or anyone from the wider world - which means no phones either.

During the first episode of The Traitors series two, Claudia explained: "All the players must leave immediately and return to their individual lodgings where they can't see or speak to anyone."

While the faithfuls remain in their lodgings, the traitors gather to decide who they will murder that evening before returning to their own accommodation.

The Traitors' contestants return to Ardross Castle in the morning where they stay until the roundtable is over
The Traitors' contestants return to Ardross Castle in the morning where they stay until the roundtable is over. Picture: BBC

Where is The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors is filmed in the Scottish Highlands, with the majority of the show taking place at Ardross Castle.

The 19th century castle in the Scottish Baronial style, north of Inverness, is where the contestants spend most of their time during the show.

The group gather at the castle after spending this night at their separate lodgings for breakfast, where the latest person to me murdered is revealed.

The roundtables also take place inside the castle, where the contestants attempt to banish a traitor from the group.

Some of the missions also take place within the castle, but most are set in the countryside of the Scottish Highlands.

