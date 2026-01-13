The Traitors fans discover strong theory which reveals exactly who gets murdered next

13 January 2026, 12:34

The Traitors super fans have come up with a strong theory
The Traitors super fans have come up with a strong theory. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

Loyal The Traitors viewers have predicted who gets murdered next as they discover a convincing theory.

The Traitors has been a series of twists and turns in 2026 with a secret traitor, a family tree conspiracy and of course, the epic fall out between Rachel Duffy and Fiona Hughes.

But now, loyal watchers of Claudia Winkleman's hit TV game show think they've figured out exactly how to tell which faithful gets murdered next, and it's all to do with Ed Gamble's spin-off show, The Traitors: Uncloaked.

On straight after each episode of The Traitors, Ed invites a small celebrity panel, which includes past contestants, to sit and interview whoever has been banished or murdered from that show.

And it's in the selection of people that gives everything away according to serious fans. According to them, the guests on that week's episode have a connection, or something in common, with whoever has exited.

For example, last Friday they advertised their panel was Charlotte Church and another two welsh contestants, that night, fellow Welsh traitor Fiona was banished.

A super fan wrote on X: "So I worked out a theory last night, and I didn’t tweet it because I didn’t want to spoil tonight’s show but, alas, it came true. Regarding #Uncloaked, their guests keep spoiling the show, and I’m tweeting this so they hopefully see it and stop it!!

"They have themed guests, and the pattern is too obvious. For example, Mark was on last night after Amanda got banished by chance, because he was banished by chance too. The other guest was Fozia, murdered face to face… just like Maz.

"I knew Fiona would go tonight when I saw the guests were two ex Welsh contestants and a Welsh traitor. They had that secret couple on last week, when the other secret relationship was revealed, too. It’s crazy to me that such a well sealed show is putting results up there in plain sight?!"

The Traitors fans predict Jessie will be the next faithful murdered
The Traitors fans predict Jessie will be the next faithful murdered. Picture: BBC

With this in mind, fans have guessed that hairdresser Jessie will be murdered next. With the newest episode coming out on Wednesday 14th January, Ed Gamble's guests that night are Clare Balding and series 1 faithful Maddy.

Someone commented: "Maddy kept guessing the traitors right I think or something like that. So I feel maybe Jessie might be murdered Wednesday?"

So far Jessie has rightfully said the names of Stephen Libby and Fiona as traitors, showing she's got plenty of intuition when it comes to her fellow contestants telling lies.

We also saw in the most recent episode that Matthew was able to ask the traitors two questions, one being who they would murder next to which they responded Jessie.

