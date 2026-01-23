All The Traitors winners and where they are now

23 January 2026, 20:04

The Traitors is about to recruit a new winner as series 4 comes to an end
The Traitors is about to recruit a new winner as series 4 comes to an end. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

The Traitors season 4 has come to an end but who has won Claudia Winkleman's show before? And where are they now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors is on its fourth series with Claudia Winkleman as host and it's been one of the most epic yet as it included secret traitors, messy faithfuls and spooky challenges.

But as we crown another winner of the hit BBC series, let's take a look back at all the faithfuls and traitors that have scooped the lucrative prize fund in the past.

From series one to four, there have been some tense final battles in that Scottish castle as the remaining faithfuls make completely sure every traitor is out of the game in order for them to win.

So where are the winners of The Traitors now? And what have they been up to? Here's eveywhigny you need to know.

The Traitors series one saw three faithfuls scoop the winner's prize
The Traitors series one saw three faithfuls scoop the winner's prize. Picture: Getty

The Traitors series 1 - Aaron Evans, Hannah Byczkowski and Meryl Williams

In 2022 we saw the very first season of The Traitors have three faithfuls as the ultimate winners. Aaron, Hannah and Meryl all split the total size fund of £101,050 leaving them with a healthy £33,050each to take home.

Aaron, who was one of the youngest on the show at the time, took a step into the social media world of influencing and is now sharing his travels across the world on his Instagram and Youtube channel.

Hannah has also turned her life around and is busy taking on the comedy circuit as a stand up. She has her own podcast called Ghost Huns too.

Meryl has also been enjoying her time in the spotlight, taking on a touch of influencing as well as becoming an ambassador for Border's Pet Rescue.

Harry Clarke was the first traitor to win the show
Harry Clarke was the first traitor to win the show. Picture: Getty

The Traitors series 2 - Harry Clark

It was one of the most intense finals of The Traitors as traitor Harry took his best friend Mollie to the final.

Convincing her he was a faithful, he was able to scoop the entire £95,150 prize fund for himself.

Since his time on the show, he has said he gave most of his winnings to his parents to help pay off debts while also investing in a home for himself.

Now, with a huge social media following he does a spot of influencing and has appeared on reality TV show, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The Traitors series three had two faithfuls, Leanne and Jake win
The Traitors series three had two faithfuls, Leanne and Jake win. Picture: Getty

The Traitors series 3 - Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown

Splitting a total prize fund of £94,600 Leanne and Jake have gone on to treat their families with their winnings.

Jake, took his wife on holiday and continued to raise awareness for cerebral palsy. He now entertains his 50k plus followers on Instagram with debriefs over the most recent The Traitors episodes.

Leanne also wanted to spend her winnings on her family after a difficult few years. She now also indulges in the showbiz life, appearing on TV shows and podcasts.

