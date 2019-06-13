Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon travel to Greece in new series of The Trip

13 June 2019, 14:26

The Trip with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon is retuning - this time in Greece
The Trip with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon is retuning - this time in Greece. Picture: BBC

Comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are returning to our screens in a brand new series of The Trip - this time visiting Greece.

Hit TV series The Trip will soon return to our lives - as Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon visit Greece for the latest season.

Here's what to expect from the new episodes and when it's likely to air on TV...

When is new series of The Trip on TV?

Showrunners announced in January 2019 that a new series of The Trip was on its way.

The official air date has yet to be confirmed, but Rob Brydon took to Twitter to share a snap of him and Coogan, stating filming had begun.

What is The Trip about?

British sitcom The Trip follows comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon (who play caricatures of themselves) as they travel to different places with each other and have improvised conversations as they dine.

The series first started in 2010, and has been a massive success so far - and was even turned into a feature film in 2017, entitled The Trip to Spain.

The pair have also travelled around northern England and Italy together, but in the new show they'll be touring Greece.

What are the filming locations in Greece?

Following the same format as the previous series, The Trip to Greece will feature various locations in the European country.

As the pair have only just started filming, details on filming locations are still under wraps.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The gorgeous leggy blonde is a former pageant queen

What plastic surgery has Love Island's Amy Hart had done? Veneers, fillers, boob job and more revealed
How old is Love Island’s Tommy Fury and how tall is he?

How old is Love Island’s Tommy Fury and how tall is he?

Tommy Fury is one of seven hunks entering the Love Island villa

Who is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of boxer Tyson Fury from Manchester
Jack P Shepherd is currently taking a break from the show

Coronation Street's David Platt may go to prison while actor Jack P Shepherd takes break from the soap
Is this the end for Gary?

Will Coronation Street's Gary Windass die after Rick Neelan buries him alive?

Trending on Heart

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

Celebrities

One bride-to-be has gone viral

Bride-to-be shows off her HUGE engagement ring but people can't stop talking about her nails

Weddings

The optical illusion is baffling the internet

Mysterious optical illusion coffee sign is messing with people's heads

Lifestyle

YouGov reveal the results of the most popular British foods, but do you agree?

YouGov reveal the results of the most popular British foods, but do you agree?

Food & Health

Villanelle pink blouse and skirt Killing Eve season 2

10 most iconic Villanelle outfits from Killing Eve

Fashion