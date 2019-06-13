Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon travel to Greece in new series of The Trip

The Trip with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon is retuning - this time in Greece. Picture: BBC

Comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are returning to our screens in a brand new series of The Trip - this time visiting Greece.

Hit TV series The Trip will soon return to our lives - as Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon visit Greece for the latest season.

Here's what to expect from the new episodes and when it's likely to air on TV...

When is new series of The Trip on TV?

Showrunners announced in January 2019 that a new series of The Trip was on its way.

The official air date has yet to be confirmed, but Rob Brydon took to Twitter to share a snap of him and Coogan, stating filming had begun.

Filming begins on The Trip To Greece... pic.twitter.com/hdLv40rRmd — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) June 12, 2019

What is The Trip about?

British sitcom The Trip follows comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon (who play caricatures of themselves) as they travel to different places with each other and have improvised conversations as they dine.

The series first started in 2010, and has been a massive success so far - and was even turned into a feature film in 2017, entitled The Trip to Spain.

The pair have also travelled around northern England and Italy together, but in the new show they'll be touring Greece.

What are the filming locations in Greece?

Following the same format as the previous series, The Trip to Greece will feature various locations in the European country.

As the pair have only just started filming, details on filming locations are still under wraps.