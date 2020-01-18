What is Tom Jones' net worth? The Voice judge's fortune revealed

Tom Jones has made millions over the years - but how much is the Voice judge really worth?

Tom Jones joined The Voice for its first series back in 2012, but before that he made his name as a singer and his full title is actually Sir Thomas John Woodward OBE.

After shooting to fame in the mid 1960s, now the 78-year-old’s career has spanned six decades featuring hits such as Deliliah and Sex Bomb.

But how much is he worth? Here's everything you need to know...

What is Tom Jones’ net worth?

According to TheRichest.com, Tom Jones is estimated be worth a whopping $250 million (£187.3m).

The Welsh star has sold more than 100 million records and bagged 36 Top 40 hits in the UK, and 19 in the US charts.

He’s also toured the world with his music and even had a residency at Las Vegas between 1967 up until 2012.

This included his variety show ‘This Is Tom Jones’ which aired between 1969 and 1971 and was reportedly worth around $9,000,000 (£6.8 million) at the time.

Tom still performs, and in May last year he kicked off his world tour after having to drop out of performing because of a viral infection the year before.

Speaking to The Mirror shortly after his recovery, he said: “I was on the road and when we got to London, I was feeling weak.

“I wasn’t getting so good and they said, ‘You had better get checked, your blood and everything’.”

Tom Jones at The Voice judges Olly Murs, Meghan Trainor and will.i.am. Picture: PA Images

Where does Tom Jones live?

Sir Tom moved back to the UK from LA back in 2016 after his wife passed away and reportedly sold his luxurious house for £6.5 million.

Speaking to the Mirror Online, he previously said: “I’m back in the UK permanently now because my wife passed away in 2016.

“So that was our house in LA. I didn’t feel comfortable there any more.” He now lives in a flat in London.

Tom Jones, his wife Linda and their son Mark. Picture: PA Images

How many children does Tom Jones have?

Tom and Linda had one son together, Mark Woodward who was born in 1957.

Tom is also father to Jonathan Berkery who was conceived in 1987 following a brief relationship with model Katherine Berkery.

After a legal battle including DNA testing, a US court ruled in 1989 that Tom was the boy's father, but he only admitted they were true in 2008.