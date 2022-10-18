The Walk-In episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

18 October 2022, 15:23

The Walk-In episode guide revealed
The Walk-In episode guide revealed. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Walk-In and when is it on ITV? Here's what you need to know...

The Walk-In is ITV’s brand new drama which tells the true story of Neo-nazi turned anti-fascist Matthew Collins, played by Stephen Graham.

Also in the cast, you can expect to see the likes of Jason Flemyng and Game of Thrones' Dean-Charles Chapman, as well as Andrew Ellis (This Is Going to Hurt) and Shvorne Marks.

But how many episodes are there of the Walk-In and when does it finish on ITV? Here’s what we know…

You can watch The Walk-In on ITV
You can watch The Walk-In on ITV. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of the Walk-In?

There are five episodes of the Walk-In, which means it finishes on Monday, October 31st.

All five instalments have already been added to ITV Hub, so audiences can either tune in weekly on ITV orbinge watch it all at once.

The Walk-In episode guide:

  • Episode 1: Monday, October 3rd 2022 at 9pm
  • Episode 2: Monday, October 10th at 9pm
  • Episode 3: Monday, October 17th at 9pm
  • Episode 4: Monday, October 24th at 9pm
  • Episode 5: Monday, October 31st at 9pm
The Walk-In is on ITV
The Walk-In is on ITV. Picture: ITV

The official synopsis for The Walk-In says: "Stephen Graham takes the leading role, of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate.

"Written by Oscar nominated and BAFTA multi award-winning screenwriter, Jeff Pope, the drama is an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

"It’s a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed?"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK viewers will be shocked by the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion argument so explosive bosses considering not airing it

Married at First Sight

Sam Dingle actor James has hinted his character has died

Emmerdale’s Sam Dingle actor James Hooton drops major clue his character has died

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which of the couples are still together now?

Married at First Sight

Jordan and Chanita split straight after filming Married at First Sight UK

Shock reason Married At First Sight UK's Jordan and Chanita split straight after show

Married at First Sight

Everything that happened after the Married at First Sight UK reunion

Married at First Sight UK 2022: All the drama that happened after the 'explosive' reunion

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Lifestyle

A dad let his daughter sleep on his arm for 45 minutes

Dad divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight

Lifestyle

A woman has fumed at her neighbour

'My neighbour banned me from parking outside their house - they're saving space for guests'

Lifestyle

The UK could face blackouts in January and February

Exact time you could expect power blackouts this winter, expert warns

News

Phil Vickery has opened up about 'kissing' his ex-wife's best friend

Phil Vickery speaks out after 'kissing' ex-wife Fern Britton's friend

Celebrities

Netflix has released a statement about The Crown

Netflix issues statement over The Crown's controversial new storyline

Netflix

Ranvir Singh has opened up about her boyfriend

GMB's Ranvir Singh opens up about boyfriend as she addresses 18-year age gap

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'leaving baby Rose home alone'

Celebrities

Harriet and Kim are in danger in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans spot clue Kim Tate and Harriet Finch are dead after quad bike explosion

The weather is set to get warmer this week

UK weather: ‘African plume’ to bring late summer heat this week

News

The Larkins is a remake of The Darling Buds of May

Is The Larkins a remake?

Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins series 2 filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?

The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins series 2 cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?
Joe Swash breaks silence on filming I'm A Celeb All Stars

Joe Swash breaks silence on filming I'm A Celebrity All Stars

Celebrities

Paddy Beaver plays Max in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Paddy Bever's life away from Max Turner character