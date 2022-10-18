The Walk-In episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

The Walk-In episode guide revealed. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Walk-In and when is it on ITV? Here's what you need to know...

The Walk-In is ITV’s brand new drama which tells the true story of Neo-nazi turned anti-fascist Matthew Collins, played by Stephen Graham.

Also in the cast, you can expect to see the likes of Jason Flemyng and Game of Thrones' Dean-Charles Chapman, as well as Andrew Ellis (This Is Going to Hurt) and Shvorne Marks.

But how many episodes are there of the Walk-In and when does it finish on ITV? Here’s what we know…

You can watch The Walk-In on ITV. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of the Walk-In?

There are five episodes of the Walk-In, which means it finishes on Monday, October 31st.

All five instalments have already been added to ITV Hub, so audiences can either tune in weekly on ITV orbinge watch it all at once.

The Walk-In episode guide:

Episode 1: Monday, October 3rd 2022 at 9pm

Episode 2: Monday, October 10th at 9pm

Episode 3: Monday, October 17th at 9pm

Episode 4: Monday, October 24th at 9pm

Episode 5: Monday, October 31st at 9pm

The Walk-In is on ITV. Picture: ITV

The official synopsis for The Walk-In says: "Stephen Graham takes the leading role, of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate.

"Written by Oscar nominated and BAFTA multi award-winning screenwriter, Jeff Pope, the drama is an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

"It’s a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed?"