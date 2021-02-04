The Chase viewers left speechless as 'best player ever' is booted off show

4 February 2021, 12:06

Marryk shocked The Chase viewers as he failed to outrun Anne Hegerty
Marryk shocked The Chase viewers as he failed to outrun Anne Hegerty. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Chase contestant Marryk managed to rack up £10,000 in the cash builder round.

The Chase viewers were left shocked this week when the show's 'best player ever' was booted off the game.

Marryk, 41, impressed his teammates during the cash builder round when he managed to reach £10,000 by answering 10 questions correctly in the limited time.

READ MORE: What is The Chase star Anne Hegerty's net worth?

Marryk looked gutted when he realised he was being booted off the team
Marryk looked gutted when he realised he was being booted off the team. Picture: ITV

However, when Marryk went on to face the chaser, The Governess, he fell short.

Moving over to the second round, Marryk turned down the high £50,000 offer and the low £3000 offer to play for his £10,000.

However, after failing to outrun the chaser, he was left booted off the team and show.

Even Bradley Walsh was stunned at the results
Even Bradley Walsh was stunned at the results. Picture: ITV

Host Bradley Walsh was stunned at the results, as were Marryk's teammates.

Viewers of the show were also speechless, with one commenting: "Marryk absolutely stitched with the questions there #TheChase."

Another added: "Well they certainly dug out the stinker questions for Marryk #TheChase."

A third posted: " [He] did the best cash-builder I've seen in years - and got some total chokers in the head-to-head."

READ NOW: Inside The Chase star Mark Labbert's weight loss journey

