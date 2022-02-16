Bradley Walsh speechless as The Chase player makes history in ‘spectacular’ round

16 February 2022, 08:06

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was gobsmacked this week when one contestant made history during the first cash builder round.

One contestant on The Chase made history this week with an incredible cash builder round.

John was playing alongside teammates Amy, Claire and Stephen as they took on chaser The Beast.

But host Bradley Walsh was left gobsmacked when the electrical testing engineer managed to answer a whopping 11 questions correctly in the first round.

Bradley excitedly shouted: "The show's over. I can't remember the last time that has happened."

Bradley Walsh couldn't believe John's 'full house' on The Chase
Bradley Walsh couldn't believe John's 'full house' on The Chase. Picture: ITV

John replied: "What's that?", as Bradley replied: "Full house, £11,000, that is spectacular."

And Brad, 61, wasn’t the only one who was impressed, with one writing on Twitter: “£11k on the cash builder. Take a bow John.”

“John did v well #TheChase,” said another, while a third commented: “11 out of 11. What a machine, John, well played. #TheChase.”

“John is incredible!! #TheChase,” a fourth added, and a fifth said: “A crucial player is back. John will definitely be the difference for the final #TheChase."

The Beast lost on The Chase this week
The Beast lost on The Chase this week. Picture: ITV

Other viewers even called for John to become a chaser himself, with one writing: "How long until they bring John in as the seventh chaser? #TheChase,” and someone else saying: “Could John be a new Chaser?"

John made it back to the final Chase alongside Amy and Claire, with the trio managing to answer an impressive 20 questions correctly in two minutes.

This was enough to win them £21,000, as Mark Labbett aka The Beast lost to the contestants with just four questions remaining.

Meanwhile, this comes after Bradley admitted he cheated to bag the job as The Chase presenter.

Claire, John and Amy won on The Chase
Claire, John and Amy won on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Heart’s sister station Capital, he said: “I’ve gotta fess up as well.

“When we first did the job, the only two choices that were first there were actually The Beast and The Dark Destroyer, right? And we were doing an office run through, and this is to get the job up and running.

“And I said ‘this is ludicrous. these questions are so easy.’ And they said ‘what do you think you could beat the Chaser?’

“I said ‘if I beat the Chaser, we'll make a series, let's do that.’ And they went ‘yeah, alright, if you can beat the Chaser.’ Because they thought that general public won't be able to beat these gurus, right?

“And I went ‘Oh I'll definitely beat them, if I can beat them, we’ll make the series, alright?’”

The star added: “And this is absolutely true - what they didn't realise was the sheets with the questions and the answers on were lying face down on my end of the desk, I could see the print through and I could read the answers backwards and I read them.”

This Is Going To Hurt is based on a true story

The true story behind Adam Kay's This is Going to Hurt