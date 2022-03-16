Mark Labbett ‘gutted’ after being unexpectedly dropped from The Chase USA

16 March 2022, 10:20 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 13:22

The Beast has spoken out after he was suddenly dropped from his role on the third series of The Chase US.

Mark Labbett has broken his silence after he was dropped from the US version of The Chase.

While he’s one of the biggest stars of the quiz show here in the UK, he has now been replaced across the pond.

Instead, newcomers Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen have replaced him and will be starring in the new series.

The news was announced in a Tweet by the official account, which read: “New season. New Chasers. Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen join Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer on May 3 when #TheChase returns."

Mark Labbett has been dropped from The Chase USA
Mark Labbett has been dropped from The Chase USA. Picture: ITV

Mark, 56, responded admitting he was upset, as he wrote: “Gutted to not be invited back but really excited at the new lineup. Am expecting Brandon and Victoria to wow America.”

He added: "Really hope somebody gives @BrookeBurns the shot she deserves at a network show."

When someone else asked why he wouldn’t be returning, Mark commented: “No they just didn’t renew me. No reason was offered.”

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "You were the best one - the only one that could really trash talk."

To which Mark replied: "To be fair to them, Jeopardy doesn’t encourage that."

Mark Labbett has been part of The Chase family since 2009
Mark Labbett has been part of The Chase family since 2009. Picture: ITV

Someone else said: "I don't know why they wouldn't want you back. It's always a nice surprise when you're announced as the chaser. As for Brooke, I really wish they'd make her the host of @Jeopardy! She's perfect for that!"

While a third added: "Given that I'm waiting to hear back on being on the show... this is the worst news I have heard all day."

A fourth wrote: "Sad that @MarkLabbett won't be returning - forever the greatest Chaser - got me in love with this show on GSN with Brooke Burns. Hope he gets invited back next season."

Mark joined the US version of the show when it first aired in 2013 and was asked back for the second series.

He has worked alongside host Bradley Walsh on the UK version since 2009.

