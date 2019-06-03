This Morning sent into chaos as Holly Willoughby forced to clean up puppy’s mess

The This Morning studio descended into chaos. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Adorable uppy Jasper got a little bit too excited in the This Morning studio.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were back on This Morning today after a enjoying a break in the sun together.

But things didn’t exactly go smoothly for the presenting duo after adorable pooch Jasper came into the studio.

The six-month-old Cocker Spaniel popped in with Assisi Animal Sanctuary as the ITV daytime telly programme discussed the problem of illegal puppy smuggling in Northern Ireland.

But while Jasper was certainly a hit with animal-lover Holly, 39, disaster struck when he accidentally knocked water all over the desk - covering the presenters’ iPads and cue cards.

We've all fallen for Jasper - can you offer this gorgeous Cocker Spaniel his forever home? 🐶💕 https://t.co/8sKyoNtWcY pic.twitter.com/oQlJqNfwJo — This Morning (@thismorning) June 3, 2019

While Holly previously joked that Jasper had managed to get through the whole segment without ‘weeing on the rug’, during the commercial break he jumped up on the table.

Sharing a clip of the chaotic moment, the presenters could be seen frantically trying to save their technology with tissues as the liquid covered the table.

This Morning was thrown into chaos when a puppy knocked over water. Picture: ITV

Playful Jasper also started to chew on the sofa and it’s cushions as he made himself comfortable.

Despite the mishaps, viewers at home fell in love with Jasper, as one wrote: “@thismorning omg he is gorgeous - my fav doggy breed. Hope he gets a forever home."

Another shared a photo of their own pooch, adding: “@thismorning think my cocker spaniel Colby wants a brother❤😅 #ThisMorning”

#jasper @thismorning omg he is gorgeous - my fav doggy breed . Hope he gets a forever home 🏠 — Karen 💗🏖⛺️🚗⚽️ (@pearnyk) June 3, 2019

This comes a pair of dogs accidentally did their business on the This Morning rug last month.

Holly only just managed to contain her laughter as one of the French Bulldogs weed on the studio's carpet.

The presenter said: "Oops we've had a little accident. It happens when you get nervous on the telly sometimes, don't you worry."

Phillip, 57, added: "Don't worry, we've all done it,” before covering the wet patches with tissues. Unfortunately, the second dog soon followed suit and also did its business on the floor.

And the animal accidents don’t end there, as the hosts were left in fits of laughter when a pony accidentally pooed on the floor during an interview back in 2017.

They say never work with animals!