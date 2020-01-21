This Morning viewers divided after crisp packet collector prompts furious 'best flavour' debate

The nation is divided on the best flavour of crisp...

This Morning viewers were in uproar earlier today after the UK's biggest crisp collector sparked fierce debate about the nation's best flavour.

Henry has been collecting crisp packets since he was a child. Picture: ITV

Crisp Connoisseur Henry Collins has amassed over 500 crisp packets after becoming obsessed with the salty snacks while visiting supermarkets as a child.

Explaining the origin of his hobby to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning earlier today, he said: "When you're a child and walking down the aisles of the supermarket and there's all this colourful packets with monsters on, or aliens, and crazy flavours - they're just more interesting than potatoes and carrots.

Holly and Phil were stunned by his impressive collection. Picture: ITV

Alice Beer, who appeared alongside Henry, explained that cheese and onion was the first flavour of crisps invented, and that it remains the nation's favourite flavour to this day.

Shockingly, Alice added that Pringles aren't technically a crisp - revealing that because they're less than 42 per cent of actual potato, they don't technically qualify.

Phillip revealed a penchant for Hula Hoops. Picture: ITV

Henry revealed that his favourite crisps are scampi fries, Holly claimed to love Frazzles, and Phillip Schofield said roast chicken was his flavour of choice.

This Morning viewers took to Twitter to wade into the crisp flavour debate, with controversial choices such as Marmite and Lamb & Mint being thrown into the ring.

Marmite is my favourite flavour crisps #ThisMorning @thismorning — Rebecca Brass (@RebeccaBrass7) January 21, 2020

Yes! Lamb & mint flavoured seabrook crisps are delicious! #ThisMorning — Tashia 💖♥️ (@Tashia_B_) January 21, 2020

Best crisps are BBQ Transformers#ThisMorning @thismorning — 𝑲 𝒂 𝒕 𝒊 𝒆 ✌🏻💋 (@pjkatiee) January 21, 2020

I hate cheese & onion crisps #ThisMorning — Tashia 💖♥️ (@Tashia_B_) January 21, 2020

Beef monster munch are the best crisps, fight me. #ThisMorning — Victoria 🎀 (@vickyallover) January 21, 2020

At the end of the segment, Henry presented Holly and Phil was bespoke crisp packets - Holly Hoops and Schof Raiders, polishing off probably the strangest and most divisive This Morning interview of the decade so far.