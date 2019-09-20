Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

Ruth and Eamonn have been replaced with the Rugby World Cup coverage. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

ITV’s This Morning and Loose Women has been cancelled to make room on the schedule for the Rugby World Cup.

ITV viewers were left confused today when instead of being greeted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, they tuned in to find the Rugby World Cup instead.

This Morning, as well as Loose Women, has been cancelled until Tuesday next week to make room for the World Cup in Tokyo.

A statement from ITV said: “Time for our last This Morning of the week just a second because tomorrow at 10.25am the Rugby World Cup 2019 gets underway with the opening ceremony in Tokyo."

Loose Women has also been cancelled for Friday. Picture: ITV

The Rugby World Cup’s opening ceremony is being streamed on ITV, followed by the first game between Japan and Russia.

England will play for the first time on Sunday when they take on Tonga.

The Rugby World Cup ceremony and first game replaced the usual listings. Picture: PA

Unfortunately there's nobody home in our studios today, but @ITV have the @rugbyworldcup to keep you entertained until we're back on Tuesday! 📺#RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/rlWQdRW7BK — This Morning (@thismorning) September 20, 2019

Monday’s show will also be cancelled to make room in the schedule for the Wales versus Georgia game.

Fans of the morning ITV shows have been left disappointed by the changes, with one taking to Twitter to write: “I’m fuming that this morning has been taken away for the Rugby World Cup.”

This Morning tweeted a picture from the This Morning set with no one on the sofa, writing: "Unfortunately there's nobody home in our studios today, but ITV have the @rugbyworldcup to keep you entertained until we're back on Tuesday!"

