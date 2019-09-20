Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

20 September 2019, 10:44 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 10:51

Ruth and Eamonn have been replaced with the Rugby World Cup coverage
Ruth and Eamonn have been replaced with the Rugby World Cup coverage. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

ITV’s This Morning and Loose Women has been cancelled to make room on the schedule for the Rugby World Cup.

ITV viewers were left confused today when instead of being greeted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, they tuned in to find the Rugby World Cup instead.

This Morning, as well as Loose Women, has been cancelled until Tuesday next week to make room for the World Cup in Tokyo.

READ MORE: Richard and Judy returning to This Morning 18 years on

A statement from ITV said: “Time for our last This Morning of the week just a second because tomorrow at 10.25am the Rugby World Cup 2019 gets underway with the opening ceremony in Tokyo."

Loose Women has also been cancelled for Friday
Loose Women has also been cancelled for Friday. Picture: ITV

The Rugby World Cup’s opening ceremony is being streamed on ITV, followed by the first game between Japan and Russia.

England will play for the first time on Sunday when they take on Tonga.

The Rugby World Cup ceremony and first game replaced the usual listings
The Rugby World Cup ceremony and first game replaced the usual listings. Picture: PA

Monday’s show will also be cancelled to make room in the schedule for the Wales versus Georgia game.

Fans of the morning ITV shows have been left disappointed by the changes, with one taking to Twitter to write: “I’m fuming that this morning has been taken away for the Rugby World Cup.”

This Morning tweeted a picture from the This Morning set with no one on the sofa, writing: "Unfortunately there's nobody home in our studios today, but ITV have the @rugbyworldcup to keep you entertained until we're back on Tuesday!"

READ MORE: Holly and Phil left red-faced after 'camel toe' blunder on This Morning

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The couple weren't a hit with viewers

Location Location Location viewers blast 'snobby' couple over bizarre list of requirements
David Cameron was left red-faced by his on-air blunder

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as David Cameron says 's*at' in This Morning blunder
Richard and Judy stepped down from their presenting role on This Morning in 2001

Richard and Judy announce return to This Morning after 18 years
The first episode of Strictly is right around the corner

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Couples' first dances and songs revealed
The Faires sisters' glamorous mum is on the hunt for love

Sam and Billie Faiers make mum Suzanne, 50, a dating profile after she jokes she 'wants sex'

Trending on Heart

Megan opened up about son Noah's decision to wear dresses

Megan Fox reveals son, 6, 'doesn't care' about being picked on for wearing dresses to school

Celebrities

Scarlett, 29, begs fans to attend their routine smear tests as she admits doctors have "detected something".

Scarlett Moffatt in cancer scare after receiving abnormal smear test results

Celebrities

Pringles' Nandos-inspired new flavour was a hit with the Heart.co.uk team

Work snacks: New Piri-Piri Chicken flavoured Pringles

Food & Health

The firm – which has been going for 178 years – would leave 9,000 British staff unemployed, and 21,000 worldwide

Thomas Cook at risk of leaving 150,000 holidaymakers stranded as they search for £200 million to avoid collapse

Travel

Plastic toys at McDonald’s and Burger King are getting scrapped.

McDonald’s and Burger King to scrap plastic toys in kids’ meals – and give fruit bags and books instead

Food & Health

Amazingly, it's the first bar on an Icelandic glacier EVER

A bar is opening on a glacier in Iceland... and it looks amazing

Travel