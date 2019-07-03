This Morning fans' rage as 'tanorexic' Martina Big shows off 32S boobs... ahead of record-breaking ENLARGEMENT

3 July 2019, 11:19 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 11:27

Martina Big shocked This Morning viewers
Martina Big shocked This Morning viewers. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A woman who injects herself to become black is now getting the world’s biggest breast implants.

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed back one of the shows most controversial guests today as Martina Big returned to the sofa.

Just last year, the self-confessed tanning addict announced she was going to live as a ‘true African woman’ by having injections which caused her skin to completely change colour.

Now German-born Martina has revealed her new goal to take the world record for the biggest boobs ever and says she won’t stop at anything to get it.

When questioned by Holly and Phil, Martina explained that she recently had a five hour operation which replaced her previous expandable implants with the biggest models in the world.

Holly and Phil spoke to Martina on This Morning today
Holly and Phil spoke to Martina on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Over time, they will be gradually inflated with saline solution until they reach a whopping 20 litres in size each side.

Phil then questioned whether Martina would be able to carry the huge weight around and brought out two 20 litre water bottles to test just how heavy they would be.

Read More: Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's green leaf-print dress

Comparing the implants to the stress of carrying a baby around, Holly, 38, then asked about the health implications of such large breasts - and Martina revealed she already had to wear two specially made bras.

It’s fair to say, ITV viewers were not impressed with Martina as one slammed on Twitter: “The Surgeon performing these augmentations should be struck off. Clearly, this woman has issues!!!!! #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Why are you giving this woman air time ,” while a third said: “Each to their own yeah but this is absolutely ridiculous. Begging for attention. Why do you spotlight these people! @thismorning.”

Read More: Did Rylan Clarke hint at 'toxic atmosphere' at This Morning?

And a fourth wrote: “Poor Martina has gone from a beautiful attractive young girl into this. Words fail me. #Shocking.”

At the moment, Martina’s implants have been filled up to 6,300cc each side, but in the next few months she will increase this until it reaches 20,000cc.

Speaking to The Sun earlier this month, she said: "I was surprised how fast my breast tissue stretched. If this continues to stretch so well, I will reach my destination faster than expected.

"You have to do it gradually as you have to see how the body reacts and the skin reacts over time. But it is not dangerous if it is done properly and my doctor is controlling it very well."

