Chanel the African Grey parrot goes missing again leaving owner Sandra in tears

Sandra has been left distraught after Chanel took off again. Picture: ITV/Facebook/Sandra Hannah

By Alice Dear

Owner Sandra has been left distraught yet again after her pet escaped from her home.

Chanel, the African Grey parrot, has gone missing again, over a year after she famously flew away.

The parrot's owner, Sandra, has pleaded with people in the Liverpool area to keep an eye out for her beloved pet.

Sandra went viral in April of last year after a video of her shouting after Chanel, who had flown away, was viewed online millions of times.

Last year, Chanel the African Grey parrot became an internet sensation when she escaped and her owner Sandra Hannah... Posted by This Morning on Monday, July 12, 2021

In a video posted on her social media, Sandra explained that the African Grey had flown off again, explaining: "Chanel flew off again.

"Please, she definitely went on the canal somewhere... I don’t know what to do but if anyone sees her, you know what she’s like."

She apologised to her followers for "doing this again", but that she "feels sick" with worry.

Sandra emotionally made a plea to anyone in the Liverpool area to look out for her beloved parrot. Picture: ITV

Sandra appeared on This Morning, where she told hosts Eamonn and Ruth about Chanel's latest escape.

Breaking down in tears, Sandra explained that Chanel escaped after her son left the door to the house open.

She said that she saw Chanel fly towards the canal, which they live very close to.

Through tears, Sandra explained that she was so worried about the parrot as back in April 2020, she returned home a day later, whereas this time it has been three days with no sign of her.

Chanel the African Grey went viral last year after she flew away from her home. Picture: Facebook/Sandra Hannah

She told Eamonn and Ruth: "She's so tame and she'll be so scared now.

"She'll just be wanting to get anywhere safe. If anyone sees her, take a picture because we've been driving around everywhere because we've had so many false things.

"Just take a picture, shout her name and put your hands out, she'll come on you."

Followers of Sandra are hoping for a safe return for Chanel, who was found only two miles from her home last time she took off.