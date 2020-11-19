This Morning viewers divided over suggestion Christmas should be postponed until March

Giles suggested Christmas should be postponed until March. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

It has been suggested that Christmas Day should be on March 25th next year so families can get together properly.

Gyles Brandreth sparked debate on This Morning today when he suggested Christmas should be postponed until March.

The actor and writer appeared on the show to chat about what might happen during the festive period this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

He told hosts Phillip Schofield and Davina McCall he would be prepared to move the big day to March so that everyone can celebrate in a more ‘normal’ way.

“Let’s reschedule Christmas to 25 March,” he said, continuing: “It’s only 25 Dec because that coincides with the Winter Solstice.

Gyles Brandreth sparked debate on This Morning. Picture: ITV

There are plenty of historical & biblical grounds for 25 March as the date that should mark the birth of Christ.”

But it seems as though not everyone agrees with Gyles, and viewers took to Twitter to blast the idea as ‘ridiculous’.

One person wrote: “Christmas in March is a ridiculous idea as it’s not just the religious side of it but also it’s a wintertime with cosy nights in and lighting up the home with Christmas decorations.”

Another agreed: “Christmas is for December and that’s where it shall stay! People should accept it’s different this year no extension 2.0 and get on with it.”

While a third added: “Love you Giles but Christmas Day will always be 25th Dec in our house no matter what’s going on in this mad world.Already prepped to put up the dex!!”

And a fourth commented: “@thismorning No way am I waiting till march to celebrate Christmas! This year has been rubbish as it is! Whats the point in putting decorations up in November if you're not going to celebrate in March?”

But it looks like not everyone is against the idea, as another viewer suggested there’s ‘no need to rush’ the festivities.

They wrote: “I would be prepared to wait for 'Christmas' rather than rush about during the pandemic! Save money too! Besides, our family see each other all year round, because we want to. Not just because it's Christmas.”

This comes after it was revealed the UK could be given a five day ‘break’ from strict lockdown rules to gather with their families over Christmas.

But health officials have since suggested Brits would then have to face another 25 days of lockdown in January, to ‘pay’ for the relaxed restrictions.

