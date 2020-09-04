Eamonn Holmes tells Denise Welch to 'calm down' as she unleashes furious rant over coronavirus 'scaremongering'

By Alice Dear

Denise Welch said she has been "shocked and appalled" by the way the pandemic has been represented.

Denise Welch appeared on This Morning during Friday's show to talk about claims of 'scaremongering' around the coronavirus panic by the Government and the media.

The Loose Women, who has been an advocate for mental health for 31 years now, said that people's mental wellbeing is being damaged by the way to pandemic is being represented.

At one point, Denise was so enraged that This Morning host Eamonn Holmes had to tell her to 'calm down'.

Denise Welch said she was 'appalled' at how the pandemic had been represented by the Government and the media. Picture: ITV

Speaking about her views on how COVID-19 has been represented, Denise said on the ITV morning show: "I have been shocked and appalled by the way our government and indeed our media have represented this virus to people.

"We now have the collateral damage where depression has doubled in this country as a result of it."

Denise went on to point out that while we have been given a rolling death count for the past five months for the pandemic, there has never been a rolling death count for cancer, heart disease or suicide.

Eamonn and Ruth listened intently as Denise shared her views. Picture: ITV

She told Ruth and Eamonn: "As things have improved drastically over the last few months, I noticed I didn't see in the news 'nobody dies in the UK of coronavirus related illness', no, all we have is 'fears rise as spikes meet 1,075 positive tests a day'.

"So if you're going to frighten us with how many were dying everyday, please enlighten us and tell us when things have improved, when no one is dying."

Denise said that she will do "anything to help balance the fear-mongering", before telling the hosts: "I can't tell you how important this is to me".

Denise Welch thinks the way to pandemic is being represented it damaging people's mental health. Picture: ITV

Eamonn responded to Denise's comments by saying: "This is all quite complicated because this is a time of national emergency", to which she added: "I am not saying this is over, but at the moment we have a one in two million chance of dying of COVID, and I have a one in three chance of getting cancer."

She added that she is not "telling anyone what to do" she is just "trying to relay the fears of people who think if they go outside and touch somebody, they are going to die of coronavirus".

