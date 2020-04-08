Doctor reveals breathing technique which could help ease coronavirus symptoms

A doctor has revealed a breathing technique which could help coronavirus patients. Picture: ITV/Twitter

This Morning discussed a breathing technique which can ease coronavirus symptoms.

Dr Sara appeared on This Morning today to discuss a breathing technique which could help sufferers of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Dr Sarfaraz Munsh from Queen’s Hospital in Romford, revealed the method that is used on intensive care patients to help them fight off infection.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Dr Sara said: “It’s something which most people will be able to do on a daily basis.

“Take a deep breath in, hold it for five seconds, five times, and on the sixth time you cover your mouth and cough.”

Dr Sara appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

When Holly, 39, then asked whether lying on your back can affect breathing, Dr Sara confirmed that the majority of your lung is on your back, so lying on your back can close off some of the smaller airways.

She then added that the deep breathing technique can help to ease those suffering with anxiety at this troubling time.

This comes after Dr Sarfaraz Munshi said his colleague Sue Elliot, a director of nursing, relies on this to help her intensive care patients every day.

However, he added that those who are self-isolating at home with symptoms may also find it helpful.

And Harry Potter writer JK Rowling has since praised the technique for easing her COVID-19 symptoms.

Sharing a clip of Dr Munshi, she wrote on Twitter: “Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms.

“For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

In the clip, Dr Munshi explains: “While you have an active infection you need to be getting a good amount of air into the bases of your lungs.

“The only way you are going to do that is by having a technique.

“I want you guys to start doing this if you have the infection right from the beginning – if you want to do it before you even pick up the infection, good idea.”