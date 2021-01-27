This Morning fans baffled as Holly and Phil meet 31-year-old man who lives in giant rabbit suit

Holly and Phil met a man who spends his time dressed as a rabbit on This Morning. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Father-of-three Adrian James likes to spend his time dressed as a bunny rabbit.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield chatted to a man who likes to live as a massive furry bunny rabbit on This Morning today.

Adrian James, a 31-year-old father-of-three from Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire, was furloughed from his job as a mechanic last year.

But now he spends his time in lockdown dressing up as a rabbit in a bid to keep spirits up around him.

Adrian has spent more than £12,000 on his hobby so far, and says he loves ‘bringing joy to people’.

Adrian likes to dress as a rabbit to cheer people up. Picture: ITV

Speaking about how he got into the unusual pastime, he told Holly and Phil: “When I was younger my dad bought me a small soft bunny, and it kind of grew from there.

Read More: Katie Price's son Harvey offered chance to be a train announcer following documentary

“I then found something called the furry fandom of like minded people and I went to meets and conventions.”

Adrian has been living his double life as Keel the rabbit for more than ten years, and has managed to make seven new suits during lockdown.

“You do get a few different reactions,” he explained, adding: “I get loads of smiles from kids and high fives, I just like bringing joy to people.

“I’ve also made friends for life through conventions.”

Holly and Phil were in hysterics when Adrian's camera fell. Picture: ITV

There was a slight technical issue when viewers then heard a loud vibrating sound and Adrian’s camera fell, to which Phil joked: “That’s lettuce for you!”

When Phil then asked whether he was too hot and wanted to take the mask off, Adrian insisted on keeping the whole costume on.

Viewers at home were divided over the segment, with one writing: “@thismorning my 6 year old loved the rabbit look. You sound lovely.”

Another wrote: “@thismorning impressive rabbit costume, just caught the tail end of the interview. Must be very hot in such a costume. #phew”

While a third added: “Daughter shouting rabbit, i'm here thinking he looks more like a dog. @thismorning”

And a fourth said: “@thismorning. He looks like a Dalmatian ... never mind a rabbit.”

Now Read: Police fine two men after breaking up illegal baby shower with 20 people