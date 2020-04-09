Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as hero milkman gets told off by grumpy customer

This Morning descended into chaos during the 'unsung heroes' segment on Wednesday.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were in hysterics on Wednesday’s This Morning as a milkman was told off by his customer live on-air.

The presenters have been speaking to ‘unsung heroes’ around the country all week during these tough times.

But as they joined milkman Darren Barnes in Guildford on his morning rounds, things unravelled when a grumpy customer started having a go at him during filming.

As the man emerged from his house, Darren the milkman told viewers: “This is the sort of guy that I love. Served him for years.

Darren was delivering food to his customers. Picture: ITV

This Morning's 'unsung hero' segment descended into chaos. Picture: ITV

“I’m going to make you safe and we’re going to make sure we supply you with all the things we can. He’s a lovely chap, I’ve served him for years.”

Read More: Doctor reveals breathing technique which could help ease coronavirus symptoms

But this customer wasn’t impressed with the care package of milk and veg he was delivered, as he could be heard saying from his house: “I didn’t know we were doing this. You’re delivering stuff I don’t want.”

As Holly and Phillip tried to contain their laughter, talk turned to what Darren’s customers were doing to thank him, making things even more awkward.

Darren took everything in his stride and apologised to the customer, telling him he’d take back the stuff he didn’t need.

Phil, 57, even cheekily added at the end of the segment: "Darren, thank you and don't worry, we'll forget you delivered cereal to the man that didn't want it!"

#thismorning Love love love Darren the Milkman in Guildford this morning....❤️❤️ what a hero & a lush guy — Utopia Hair & Beauty (@NarberthUtopia) April 8, 2020

Awww... I’m not sure whether isolation is getting to me or what but I’m crying to the milk man on this morning. What a lovely gent 💛💛@thismorning @hollywills @Schofe 😭😭 #thismorning #milkman — Paige Tomlinson (@PaigeTomlinsonX) April 8, 2020

Darren: Here’s this customer I’ve served him for years!!

Customer: STOP DELIVERING STUFF I DONT WANT

LMAOOOOO 😭😭 #ThisMorning — ESKIGIRL (@Samantha257) April 8, 2020

And viewers were quick to comment on Twitter, with one writing: “Old bloke moans, Milky says ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take it back in a bit.’ Brilliant.”

Read More: How to digitally send your child's rainbow drawings to the new NHS Nightingale Hospital

Another praised Darren, writing: “Love the milkman delivering extra bits to the old guy.”

While a third added: “I’m crying to the milkman on This Morning. What a lovely gent.”

And a fourth said: “Love Darren the milkman whata professional #ThisMorning.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, those classed as ‘key workers’ are able to continue with their normal work, with milkmen and postmen across the country working hard to deliver customers their essentials and keep them safe.