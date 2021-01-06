Holly Willoughby promises to send computer equipment to mum struggling with homeschooling

6 January 2021, 12:07 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 13:02

This Morning viewers were left emotional when Holly Willoughby made a sweet gesture.

There was a heartwarming moment on This Morning today, when Holly Willoughby offered to send her printer to a struggling viewer.

Mum June phoned in to speak to resident agony aunt Diedre about her homeschooling struggles after all schools in England were forced to close yesterday.

June explained she had three kids of all different ages and they only had one laptop to share.

She also spent hours the day before writing their worksheets out onto paper because her printer stopped working.

Holly Willoughby has offered a struggling mum her printer
Holly Willoughby has offered a struggling mum her printer. Picture: ITV

Mum-of-three Holly was quick to offer her own advice, telling the struggling parent to be kinder to herself and remember that she is not a teacher and can only do her best.

Read More: Holly Willoughby forced to miss This Morning due to childcare issues following third lockdown

When Phillip Schofield then suggested she reach out to a friend to borrow their printer, Holly, 39, offered her own.

She said: “I have a spare printer you can have!

“My printer broke so I bought a new one, and then the old one booted up again, and now I just keep banging my leg on it.”

The presenter added: “Stay on the line, give your address and I will bring it in tomorrow and we’ll get it sent to you.”

“Aw, thank you so much Holly,” June replied.

And it looks like fans of the show were moved by the segment, as one person wrote on Twitter: “Holly giving her own printer from home to a single mum phoning in. How sweet! #thismorning @hollywills”

“Holly giving her spare printer is so heartening,” said another, while a third added: “Holly offering her old printer to a single mom struggling to home school her 3 kids has pulled on my heart strings.”

While a fourth wrote: “OMG. This is why we love @hollywills Mum phoned in on @thismorning about not being able to print stuff off cos her printer was jinxed. Holly has gifted her old printer. The rest of us should also help. How. I don’t know. But I’m game @Schofe was clearly moved to.”

Now Read: This Morning bread recipe: Phil Vickery reveals how to bake your own bread during coronavirus lockdown

