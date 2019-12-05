Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield let their hair down at very boozy This Morning Christmas party

Holly and Phil enjoyed a wild evening out with their This Morning friends.

It looks like we’re not the only ones enjoying the festivities this December, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield headed out on their This Morning Christmas lunch.

Getting into the merry spirit, the presenting pair went for food and drinks with the likes of Rochelle Humes, Maura Higgins and Kem Cetinay.

Sharing a photo from the star-studded evening, Holly wrote: "@thismorning family Christmas… my goodness me, I adore you gorgeous bunch!"

In the snap, the whole team can be seen celebrating in a private dining room in London, surrounded by delicious food and wine was flowing.

And fans couldn't wait to comment, with one writing: "Love this my fave day time tv programme."

"What a great photo! 👍," said another, while a third added: "You're all amazing ❤️❤️."

The dinner table was decorated beautifully. Picture: Instagram

Phil gave a speech at the party. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Love Island’s Maura also caught 57-year-old Phil giving a sweet speech, telling his onscreen family: “I'm just going to say we have never been in better shape. We have never had a better family.

“We have never been closer. We have never worked under a better captain ever.”

Holly can then be heard replying: “You say everything better than any of us.”

Rochelle also shared a photo of the beautiful table settings, with each guest given a personalised cracker.

While the 38-year-old then shot off to film another TV show, Phil and the rest of the gang could be seen moving on to the next location.

In another video, Phil told his followers: “We might have had the This Morning Christmas party, we might have drunk a bit. I have no idea where we are walking.”

Dr Zoe then teased that she wouldn’t reveal the name of the venue in case his fans decided to turn up.

To which the host replied: “Quite frankly I don’t think they give a s**t where we are.”

After what looks like a very boozy night, Phil managed to get home in one piece, as he told his Snapchat followers: “That was a very very heavy This Morning Christmas party.”

Tucking into a block of cheese, he added: “I make no apologies for my condition. I would like to now have cheese. It's very good. I'm almost happy.”

Some famous faces were missing from the event, including Gino D'Acampo, Ruth Langsford, Eamonn Holmes and Alison Hammond.