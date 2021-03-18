Man follows wife’s dying wish by tracking down ex girlfriend of 40 years ago

Bob Mclaren reunited with his ex after 40 years. Picture: ITV

Bob McLaren first met his wife DeeDee Zweibel when they were in their 20s.

This Morning guests Bob McLaren and DeeDee Zweibel melted hearts on the show today when they told their adorable love story.

The pair originally met when they were in their 20s while they were working on a cruise ship back in 1974.

While Bob was a musician with his band, DeeDee worked as a cabaret dancer and magician's assistant.

But after they fell in love on the boat, Deedee - who lives in Los Angeles - got cold feet when Bob suggested she move to Scotland with him.

Bob McLaren tracked down DeeDee on Facebook. Picture: ITV

The couple ended up going their separate ways, with DeeDee becoming a successful dancer and actress in LA, while Bob settled down with his first wife Helen.

The couple had four children together, but sadly Helen was diagnosed with cancer and passed away following 31 years of marriage.

Further tragedy hit when he also lost his second wife, Jo, to cancer in 2015.

Before she died, they went to counselling together and Jo told Bob to reconnect with his old friends, suggesting he reached out to ‘the actress from LA he always talked about’.

Holly and Phil met a man who reunited with his ex after 40 years. Picture: ITV

Bob later managed to track his ex down on Facebook, and the pair started talking again.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, DeeDee explained: “I didn’t recognise Bob at first, when i first saw his picture on Facebook, he looked nothing like he did back then.”

Bob then flew out to LA to meet up after 40 years apart, with Bob claiming ‘it felt like nothing had changed’, as he said: “The connection was so strong and I didn’t expect that.”

Just before the pandemic hit in March 2020, Bob and DeeDee flew to Beverley Hills and tied the knot,

“It was the only way we could stay together, because of the visa situation,” DeeDee explained.

@thismorning After 40 years finding each other, Thats is truly a wonderful Love story. Im so pleased for both Bob and Dee Dee, they make a great couple. @hollywills @schofe — John Horne (@johnhorneartist) March 18, 2021

And This Morning viewers found the story heartwarming, with one writing on Twitter: “Omg Bob and Deedee on this morning are making me sob how lush, true love 4EVA.”

Holly herself also added: “What a wonderful story of true love.”

