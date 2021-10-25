Who is This Morning chef Nico Reynolds?

25 October 2021, 10:59

Nico Reynolds made his UK TV debut on This Morning
Nico Reynolds made his UK TV debut on This Morning. Picture: Instagram/Nico Reynolds
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is This Morning's new chef Nico Reynolds, where is he from and is he married?

Nico Reynolds, 33, is a new chef on This Morning, making his debut on the hit show with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary earlier this month.

The chef made a fish supper recipe on the show, and while his food looked delicious, it was Nico himself that caught the eye of host Alison and the This Morning viewers.

While a big star over in Ireland, Nico is relatively new to the UK scene, and is currently living in London while he expands his career.

Here's everything you need to know about the hunky new TV chef.

Nico Reynolds cooked Alison and Dermot a fish supper
Nico Reynolds cooked Alison and Dermot a fish supper. Picture: Instagram/Nico Reynolds

How old is Nico Reynolds and where is he from?

Nico Reynolds is a 33-year-old chef.

He was born in Dublin and has Jamaican heritage on his mother's side, while his father's side of the family is from Roscommon.

What is Nico Reynolds famous for?

Nico is well-known over in Ireland, where he host regular cooking segments on The Today Show and Ireland AM.

Over the summer, Nico had his own cooking show which showed on RTÉ Player.

The chef is also the owner of a restaurant in Dublin called Lil Portie.

His cooking segment on This Morning was his UK debut, and hopefully we'll see him on our screens a lot more.

Is Nico Reynolds single?

Alison Hammond and the This Morning viewers will be happy to hear that hunky Nico is single, as far as we can tell.

He said in an interview in December last year: "I’m very much single right now."

Whether he's met someone since then, we don't know.

