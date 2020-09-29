Philip Schofield shuts down Gino D'ACampo as he begins X-rated story about chocolate spread

Gino D'ACampo almost told a very X Rated story on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Gino D'Acampo caused mischief on This Morning today while making a chocolate cheesecake.

Phillip Schofield was forced to stop Gino D'Acampo from revealing a very risque story on This Morning today.

The TV chef appeared on the show to teach viewers at home how to make a chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake.

But in typical Gino style, talk soon turned X-rated when he revealed that Nutella was used the night he lost his virginity.

Speaking to Phil, 58, and Holly, 39, the I'm A Celebrity winner asked: "Have I told you about the night I lost my virginity with Nutella?"

Phil the quickly cut in: "You told us in the commercial break so don't say it now."

Gino D'ACampo made a chocolate cheese cake on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Gino continued: "I think viewers will want to know. Maybe I'll say it another time.

Before Phil added: "Maybe say it on a different show. Say it on Family Fortunes.”

Viewers at home found the whole thing hilarious, with one writing on Twitter: “Oh Gino makes me laugh so much.. he’s brilliant #ThisMorning”

"I love Gino D'Acampo,” said another.

This comes after 44-year-old Gino returned to This Morning earlier this month following a six month break from the show while he isolated in Sardinia with his family during the pandemic.

After making a very chaotic comeback, the star told us he feels ‘at home’ whenever he goes into the studio.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, Gino said: “When I do This Morning it’s like going to see my friends for lunch or dinner.

“I do whatever I want, I interrupt them whenever I want throughout the show because I’ve been doing that show for about 15 years.

“I’ve actually been doing the show longer than Holly so I feel very comfortable and feel like I’m at home.”

Meanwhile, Gino made his debut on Family Fortunes last weekend, after replacing Vernon Kay.

Speaking about bagging the gig, Gino said he wanted to add his own spin to the show, explaining: “One thing I wanted to do was not to watch old Family Fortunes.

“I entered as Gino and thought ‘if I’m going to do this, it’s going to be done my way,’ so I didn’t do too much studying or watching.”

He added: “I really went there to play the game more than present.”

