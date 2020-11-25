Phillip Schofield in tears as 'lonely and isolated' pensioner asks for someone to go on a walk with her

Phillip was left tearful as Margaret called in to the show. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Margaret has been inundated with responses following her interview on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Phillip Schofield and many This Morning viewers were left in tears after listening to 80-year-old Margaret's call into the ITV show.

During a call-in segment on Wednesday's show, Margaret from Devon revealed that she is feeling very lonely and isolated, and will be alone over Christmas.

The widow explained that her only child lives abroad, and her beloved dog had passed away two months ago, leaving her alone.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hold back tears as 'lonely' caller faces another lockdown

Phillip and Holly were determined to get someone out walking with Margaret. Picture: ITV

She said that all she wanted was someone in the Devon area to enjoy a socially distanced walk with, alongside a dog.

Phil was left in tears by the lady's story and appeal, especially after she told the presenting duo: "It feels like there isn't a purpose anymore".

Margaret, 80, said she was feeling lonely and isolated. Picture: ITV

The show went on to promise Margaret that they would find someone for her to go walking with, before Josie Gibson offered her time up herself.

After telling her they would "sort it out", Margaret ended the call by saying: "Your programme is my lifeline".

This Morning promised the elderly lady they would match her up with someone. Picture: ITV

Margaret has now been inundated with offers of walking buddies across social media, with many offering to visit her and take her out for a stroll.

One person commented: "Awww Margaret, your story brought tears to my eyes. It looks like you have loads of offers for a walking buddy coming through on twitter. I'm thrilled for you!! If I lived closer I would walk with you anytime".

Another wrote on Twitter: "I’ll go for a walk with you Margaret Smiling face with smiling eyes I’ve had a baby last month so we can take her for a stroll, I’m in Devon I hope I can help".

A third shared: "Where about is Margaret in Devon? I live in Devon and I would be happy to go for a walk with her!! #thismorning".

READ NOW: Alison Hammond bravely reveals she is pre-diabetic as she vows to 'change her ways'