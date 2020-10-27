This Morning pumpkin trail: How to print your Halloween templates

Here's how to have your very own pumpkin trail this Halloween with This Morning's templates.

If you’re worried about your kids Trick or Treating this year, now This Morning have come up with a creative new Halloween idea.

The socially distanced ‘pumpkin trail’ sees children in one household go out together, count the pumpkins they can see on their neighbours’ windows.

Then parents give their children sweets for every pumpkin they've found, meaning they don’t have to come into contact with their neighbours’ at all.

You can download the This Morning Pumpkin Trail poster HERE and print it off to use where you live.

This Morning pumpkin poster. Picture: ITV

Explaining the idea behind it, Holly Willoughby said: “I don’t know how I feel about my kids putting their hands in a bucket of sweets that other hands have been in.

“So there’s this brilliant idea, a Covid friendly pumpkin trail.

“You know during lockdown everyone was putting rainbows in the windows and kids could go out and spot them, so what people are doing is going round their local area looking for pumpkins instead.”

She continued: “It’s not the same but we’re trying to make the best of a situation here.

Holly Willoughby has explained This Morning's new pumpkin trail. Picture: ITV

“It’s a lovely idea and at least kids get to get dressed up and be out and about and see other kids dressed up, which I think is all part of it.”

Phillip Schofield then explained how parents can join in, as he said: “We’ve adopted this brilliant idea and we’ve got a sticker you can print off and put in your window.

“Download as many of those as you want and put them in your window, and tell your friends to put them in their window.”

And it looks as though parents are loving the idea, as one Tweeted: "Another way for parents to provide nice treats as well as not upsetting the elderly by knocking on the door. Something everyone can join in with as well."

Another wrote: "Here’s our pumpkin display ready for Halloween. The girls had so much fun designing it and love it when passers by stop to look."

