Ruth Langsford forced to apologise as new money expert Katie Morley swears live on This Morning

This Morning's new financial expert swore live on air. Picture: ITV

Katie Morley made a huge blunder during her first This Morning appearance.

Ruth Langsford was forced to apologise today as This Morning’s new money expert accidentally swore.

Katie Morley appeared on Monday’s episode of the show for the first time to give advice to viewers who are struggling with their finances.

But as she spoke to a caller named Lesley about getting a refund from a furniture company, Katie accidentally said a swear word live on TV.

After Lesley explained her issue, Katie replied: “Oh Lesley, I’m sorry that’s s***.”

Katie Morley accidentally swore live on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Realising her slip up, she then giggled and put her head in her hands.

As host Eamonn Holmes looked shocked, co-host Ruth immediately responded: “We’re sorry about the swear word.”

But viewers at home found the whole thing hilarious, with one writing: “Love it when people swear on live tv @thismorning Bless Katie, bet she’s so embarrassed.”

“It’s lovely to have someone on @thismorning,” said another, while a third added: “Great blunder by potty mouth Katie Morley, but well recovered!”

@thismorning - Great blunder by potty mouth Katie Morley, but well recovered! 😆 — CMB23 (@CMB238) August 17, 2020

@KatieMorley_ superb recovery this morning 🤬😀👍 others would have crumbled. @thismorning — Dom (@Collider74) August 17, 2020

And a fourth joked: “Just tell us how you really feel Katie…”

This comes after Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis announced he would be taking a break from appearing on morning TV over the summer.

He revealed he was struggling to cope with the stress of the money savings segment on the show and would not have the time now that he is launching his new show in September.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins last month, Martin explained: "My time is running out, this is actually my last ever Deals Of The Week.

"Because of my new show coming on every week in September, I am not going to do them any more.

"I hope to still pop on Good Morning Britain, it's been a wonderful 15-odd years on ITV daytime.

"I am going to have a bit of a break for the summer, so I just want to say thank you all for watching."

He went on: "I will see you in September, I'm not leaving properly, but this is my main, every week slot going, because I can't cope with doing it all at once."

