Vernon Kay forced to pull out of This Morning last minute after catching Covid

Vernon Kay has revealed he has had to stay at home this week after catching Covid.

Vernon Kay has been forced to pull out of an appearance on This Morning after catching coronavirus.

The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! finalist was due to present the daytime telly show with Rochelle Humes.

Unfortunately, he told his followers on Tuesday morning that he has been resting up at home with Covid.

Missing out on my This Morning debut today cause of COVID. I was up for a bit of fashion and cooking with Rochelle.. Hopefully we’ll go again soon… P.s Feeling ok….(so far!) Really appreciate your well wishes..xxx — Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) August 31, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the 47-year-old told his Twitter followers: “Missing out on my This Morning debut today cause of COVID.

“I was up for a bit of fashion and cooking with Rochelle.. Hopefully we’ll go again soon… P.s Feeling ok….(so far!) Really appreciate your well wishes..xxx”.

And fans were just as gutted for Vernon, with one writing: “Oh Vernon I was so looking forward to seeing you on This Morning, gutted youve got the dreaded covid.

“Hope you're doing OK. You're missing out today on a great curry dish too.”

Another said: “So gutted for you. Hopefully you'll have a chance to do This Morning again in the future. Get well soon x”.

While a third replied: “Was looking forward to seeing you on this morning you get well soon and we can see you happy smiling face on tv xx”

And a fourth added: “You and @RochelleHumes together would have been a great show. Get well soon Vernon!”

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes has been forced to step in this week, after Alison Hammond also fell ill.

While Eamonn and Ruth Langsford have been covering for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield over the past few weeks, it was supposed to be their last day on Friday.

But Alison was unable to front the show, so Eamonn has been back on our screens.

Revealing all, Eamonn explained: "But just when u thought you'd got rid of me.

"Sickness with @AlisonHammond and @vernonkay means I'm off the bench."