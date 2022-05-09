Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

9 May 2022, 09:57 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 10:07

Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning and where is she? Here's what we know...

Holly Willoughby usually brightens up our weekdays with best friend Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

But fans of the show were left disappointed today when they noticed the 41-year-old was missing.

Instead, Rochelle Humes, 33, is standing in for the star and will be alongside Phillip all week.

So, where is Holly Willoughby and has she left the show? Find out everything...

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning this week as she is busy filming for another ITV show called The Games.

She announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself joining a cheerleading crew.

She explained: "Morning… going to miss my @thismorning family this week however I’ve had a change of career and become a Cheer Leader… it was only a matter of time 💁🏼‍♀️… ❤️ @thegamestv #thegames."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You're definitely gonna be missed on this morning this week🥺🥺"

"Gonna miss you this week! Have a great time filming The Games though, will be watching tonight ❤️," said another.

A third added: "Holly we miss you too ❤️".

Phillip, 60, also kicked off the show on Monday, explaining: "Rochelle is joining us today because Holly is busy filming The Games which is live at 9pm on ITV this week, so she's off all week."

Holly Willoughby is presenting The Games this week
Holly Willoughby is presenting The Games this week. Picture: Instagram

Holly and former cricket star Freddie Flintoff, 44, will host The Games live on ITV every night this week, from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13.

For weeks twelve celebrities have been training and they will have to compete live to the nation in various Olympic-style events.

Those taking part include Coronation Street star Colson Smith and Emmerdale's Rebecca Sarker as well as Ryan Thomas, Kevin Clifton and Christine McGuiness.

Other celebs include The Wanted's Max George, Olivia Attwood, Phoenix Brown, Chelcee Grimes, Josh Herdman, Lucrezia Millarini and Wes Nelson.

