Holly Willoughby's unexpected day off from This Morning leaves viewers concerned

Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Why has Alison Hammond replaced Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?

While Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield usually brighten our days on This Morning every Monday to Thursday, things are looking a little different.

Holly has been replaced by Alison Hammond for Wednesday's festive episode of the show, which saw the presenters turn on the Christmas tree lights.

Viewers were quick to question where Holly had got to, with many left concerned as to her whereabouts.

One wrote on Twitter: "Where’s Holly? #ThisMorning".

"Where's Holly today?," asked another, while a third added: "Oh noo where’s Holly #ThisMorning".

Alison Hammond is standing in for Holly Willoughby today. Picture: ITV

A fourth said: "@thismorning @hollywills good morning where is the Beautiful Holly today on This morning Holly where are you hope you ok Holly? #missingHolly xxxx".

So where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on the show? Here's what we know...

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Alison Hammond opened the show on Wednesday announcing she would be standing in for Holly.

She told viewers: "I'm here today standing in for Holly who is taking a well earned day off."

There has been no other mention as to why Holly has taken the day off, but it is seemingly last minute as she was due to go head-to-head with Phil in 'Guess the Gadget' today.

Alison will be taking part in the challenge instead, with Holly expected to return tomorrow.

This comes after Holly shared an Instagram post on Tuesday night showing off her new Christmas door decoration.

Alongside a photo of her beautiful front door, Holly wrote lyrics from the well known festive song, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

She penned: "Through the years. We'll always be together. If the Fates allow.

"Hang a shining star upon the highest bough...✨".

And her followers were quick to compliment her festivities, with one commenting: "This is gorgeous Holly".

"Christmas is coming whoop whoop 🎄🎄🎄," said another.

