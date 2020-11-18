Holly Willoughby's unexpected day off from This Morning leaves viewers concerned

18 November 2020, 10:06 | Updated: 18 November 2020, 10:29

Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Why has Alison Hammond replaced Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?

While Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield usually brighten our days on This Morning every Monday to Thursday, things are looking a little different.

Holly has been replaced by Alison Hammond for Wednesday's festive episode of the show, which saw the presenters turn on the Christmas tree lights.

Viewers were quick to question where Holly had got to, with many left concerned as to her whereabouts.

One wrote on Twitter: "Where’s Holly? #ThisMorning".

"Where's Holly today?," asked another, while a third added: "Oh noo where’s Holly #ThisMorning".

Alison Hammond is standing in for Holly Willoughby today
Alison Hammond is standing in for Holly Willoughby today. Picture: ITV

A fourth said: "@thismorning @hollywills good morning where is the Beautiful Holly today on This morning Holly where are you hope you ok Holly? #missingHolly xxxx".

So where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on the show? Here's what we know...

Read More: This Morning viewers spot hidden tribute to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Alison Hammond opened the show on Wednesday announcing she would be standing in for Holly.

She told viewers: "I'm here today standing in for Holly who is taking a well earned day off."

There has been no other mention as to why Holly has taken the day off, but it is seemingly last minute as she was due to go head-to-head with Phil in 'Guess the Gadget' today.

Alison will be taking part in the challenge instead, with Holly expected to return tomorrow.

This comes after Holly shared an Instagram post on Tuesday night showing off her new Christmas door decoration.

Alongside a photo of her beautiful front door, Holly wrote lyrics from the well known festive song, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

She penned: "Through the years. We'll always be together. If the Fates allow.

"Hang a shining star upon the highest bough...✨".

And her followers were quick to compliment her festivities, with one commenting: "This is gorgeous Holly".

"Christmas is coming whoop whoop 🎄🎄🎄," said another.

Now Read: Are Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford leaving This Morning?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Fans spotted the blunder on last night's I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb fans spot 'blunder' as Shane Richie 'heard speaking about newcomers before they arrive'
I'm A Celeb viewers spotted a tribute to Kiosk Cledwyn

I’m A Celebrity fans spot hilarious tribute to Kiosk Kev behind Welsh replacement Kiosk Cledwyn
The I'm A Celebrity 2020 cast have all been offered different pay cheques

How much are the I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast paid?

Ruth Jones has been tipped to join I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Is Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones joining the show?
Hermine missed out on a place in the Bake Off final

Great British Bake Off viewers fuming as favourite Hermine is 'robbed' of place in final

Great British Bake Off

Trending on Heart

The Christmas adverts released in 2020 so far

All the Christmas adverts released so far in 2020 - Sainsbury's, John Lewis, Aldi and more

Lifestyle

The survey found that parents struggled the most when their child was eight

Parents think eight is the hardest age to parent, survey finds

Lifestyle

Ruthie Henshall was married to actor Tim Howar

Who is I'm A Celebrity new arrival Ruthie Henshall? Age, career and partner revealed

Celebrities

Jesy Nelson is taking an extended break from Little Mix

Why has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix?

Celebrities

The government is reportedly considering a five day lockdown break

Government ‘considers allowing five days of household mixing indoors' over Christmas

News