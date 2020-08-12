Tina and Bobby: Who was Bobby Moore and how did he die?

Bobby Moore is the star of ITV's Tina and Bobby. Picture: PA Images

When did Bobby Moore die and what did he die of? The life story of the football legend...

Tina and Bobby is back on ITV after first airing on ITV in 2017.

Starring Michelle Keegan and Lorne MacFadyen, the three part series tells the story of football legend Bobby Moore and his wife Tina.

It’s based on Tina’s very own memoirs, Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best, and follows them through the 1960s up until Bobby’s death in 1993.

But how did Bobby die and what age was he? Here’s what we know...

Who was Bobby Moore?

Bobby Moore - born Robert Frederick Chelsea Moore - was born in Dagenham, Essex on February 24, 1941.

The football legend is best known for playing for West Ham United, captaining the club for more than ten years.

He was also the captain of the England national team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

After West Ham, Moore played for Fulham and then moved to America to play for San Antonio Thunder, Seattle Sounders and Carolina Lightnin’.

Bobby married Tina Dean in June 1960 after four years of dating and the pair had two children together.

Bobby Moore in 1966. Picture: PA Images

They welcomed daughter Roberta in 1965 and son Dean in 1968.

Tina and Bobby separated after 25 years of marriage, after it was reported Bobby had an affair with Stephanie Parlane.

After their divorce in 1986, Bobby wed his second wife Stephanie Parlane in 1991.

How did Bobby Moore die and how old was he?

Bobby Moore was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1964, which he beat and captained the World Cup final in 1966.

In April 1991, he underwent an operation for suspected colon cancer.

In February 1993, he announced he was suffering from bowel and liver cancer.

Three days later, he commentated on an England match against San Marino at Wembley, but a week later on 24 February, he died at the age of 51.

