Titanic fans have just discovered the film’s ‘hilarious’ alternate ending

There is an alternate ending to Titanic that fans have just discovered. Picture: Paramount pictures/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Fans of Titanic have slammed the alternate ending as 'ridiculous' after it was shared on Twitter.

After watching it approximately 27 times, we all know what happens at the end of Titanic.

Treasure hunter Brock Lovett calls on Rose Dawson to help him search the wreckage of the sunken ship in a bid to find a diamond necklace nicknamed 'The Heart of the Ocean'.

In the final film’s closing moments, it’s revealed that Rose (Gloria Stuart) secretly had the very expensive jewellery all along.

She then throws it into the ocean so it can be laid to rest with Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), who died in the water more than 80 years before.

The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me pic.twitter.com/L3vSrSb72e — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) February 16, 2021

But now an alternative ending has gone viral on social media, which fans are not so keen on.

A video shared on Twitter sees Rose caught red handed by Brock (Bill Paxton) as she attempts to throw the necklace away and he begs her to give it to him.

After letting him touch the jewellery, Rose tells Brock: "You look for treasure in the wrong places, Mr Lovett. Only life is priceless, and making each day count."

She then tosses it into the water as another member of the treasure hunting team says: “That really sucks, lady!"

Brock then starts laughing maniacally before asking Rose's granddaughter to dance.

Bill Paxton played Brock Lovett in Titanic. Picture: Paramount pictures

The clip was shared with the caption: "The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me,” and now has more than 40k likes.

And obviously fans of the 1997 film had a lot of thoughts, with one writing: “The only way this could’ve been worse is if there was a shot of the jewellery reaching the bottom of the ocean and landing in the hand of a skeleton wearing Jack’s clothes lmao.”

“The squeak she makes when she throws it overboard,” said another, while a third wrote: “So do you think with that ending it still would've won best picture and 11 Oscars?”

“I wish I never saw this,” one confused viewer wrote, with fifth adding: “This is so bad it's like a parody!”

