Too Hot To Handle cast ages: how old are the season three contestants?

By Polly Foreman

How old are the likes of Georgia, Harry, Beaux, Patrick, Nathan, and Truth? Find out the Too Hot To Handle cast ages.

Too Hot To Handle is officially back for season three, and we can't wait to get acquainted with the new contestants.

The Netflix show first aired in 2020, and it sees a group of singletons move into a luxury villa together in the hope of finding love.

The catch, though, is that none of them are allowed to kiss, have sex, or canoodle in any way - in the hope that they'll establish deeper connections with prospective partners.

If you're just getting started on season three and are wondering how old the cast are, we've got the lowdown...

Beaux age: 24

Beaux, 24, is from Kent. Picture: Netflix

Beaux is 24 years old, and is a Legal Secretary from Kent.

She claims to have had 'more boyfriends than hot dinners', and prides herself on being 'honest and straight to the point'.

You can follow her on Instagram @_beauxraymond_.

Georgia age: 26

Georgia, 26, is from Brisbane, Australia. Picture: Netflix

Georgie is 26 years old, and is a Student Midwife from Brisbane, Austrlia.

She described herself as a 'serial ghoster' who 'loves a bad boy'.

You can follow her on Instagram @Georgiahassarati.

Harry age

Harry, 29, is from Middlesborough. Picture: Netflix

Harry is 29 years old, and is a tree surgeon from Middlesburgh.

He is a self-proclaimed Harry Styles lookalike, whose infectious laugh and persona make him the ultimate 'secret' player.

You can follow him on Instagram @harryjohnson92 .

Holly age: 23

Holly, 23, is from Colorado, USA. Picture: Netflix

Holly is 23 years old and is a student and model from Colarado. She says her dream is to have boyfriends 'all over the globe', but she says she finds relationships boring and isn't ready to settle down just yet.

You can follow her on Instagram @hollyscarfone.

Izzy age: 22

Izzy, 22, is from Manchester. Picture: Netflix

Izzy is 22 years old, and is a personal trainer from Manchester. She went to boarding school, and often got into trouble for sneaking off to meet boys. She's very sporty, and says she's competitive both on and off the pitch.

Jaz age: 25

Jaz, 25, is from Virginia, USA. Picture: Netflix

Jaz is 25 years old, and is an entrepreneur and model from Virgina, USA.

She says she prefers ‘situationships’ to relationships, and tends to run away when things get serious.

You can follow her on Instagram @jazkills.

Patrick age: 29

Patrick, 29, is from Hawaii. Picture: Netflix

Patrick is 29 years old, and is a model and actor from Hawaii, USA.

Patrick says he's happy to fulfil the holiday romance fantasies of girls visiting Hawaii, and has a typical routine to give them their 'dream night'.

You can follow him @Thepatmullen.

Nathan age: 24

Nathan, 24, is from Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Netflix

Nathan is 24 years old, and is a model from South Africa.

He says he's Cape Town's 'most notorious party animal', and 'sweeps up the girls at every event he attends'.

You can follow him on Instagram @Nathsoan.

Stevan age: 26

Stevan, 26, is from LA, USA. Picture: Netflix

Stevan describes himself as ‘the flirtatious, loud and obnoxious one’, and says he started his player lifestyle young - winning the biggest flirt award at high school.

You can follow him on Instagram @stevanditter.

Truth age: 23

Truth, 23, is from Texas, USA. Picture: Netflix

Truth is 23 years old, and is a student from Texas, USA.

He's a criminology student and basketball star, who is used to scoring both on and off the court.

You can follow him on Instagram @truthsworld.