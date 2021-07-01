How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on TikTok: full list of names

1 July 2021, 11:26

How to follow the likes of Peter, Emily, Cam, Marvin, Carly and the rest of the Too Hot To Handle season two cast on TikTok.

The final episodes of Too Hot To Handle season two have finally dropped on Netflix, and we're absolutely devastated it's come to an end.

The show sees a bunch of sexy singletons move into a dream villa in Turks and Caicos to get to know each other.

The catch, though, is that all intimate contact is forbidden - and rule breaks lead to large chunks of money being taken off the $100,000 prize fund.

If you want to see what the contestants are up to in 2021, we recommend giving their TikToks a follow.

Here's how you can follow each of them on the social media site.

Peter Vigilante TikTok

Peter was TikTok famous before the show began
Peter was TikTok famous before the show began. Picture: Instagram/Peter Vigilante

You can follow Peter on TikTok @peter_vigilante.

Marvin Anthony TikTok

Marvin is a mode from Paris
Marvin is a mode from Paris. Picture: Instagram/Marvin Anthony

You can follow Marvin on TikTok @marvin.anthony_.

Cam Holmes TikTok

Cam is a PT from Wales
Cam is a PT from Wales. Picture: Instagram

You can follow Cam on TikTok @camholmess.

Carly Lawrence Instagram name

Carly is a model from Canada
Carly is a model from Canada. Picture: Instagram/Carly Lawrence

You can follow Carly on TikTok @carlylawrence6.

Chase DeMoor TikTok name

You can follow Chase on TikTok @chasedemoor.

Emily Miller TikTok name

Emily is a model from London
Emily is a model from London. Picture: Instagram/Emily Miller

You can follow Emily on TikTok @emilyfayemiller.

Melinda Melrose TikTok name

Melinda is a model from New York
Melinda is a model from New York. Picture: Instagram/Melinda Melrose

You can follow Melinda on TikTok @melinda_melrose.

Kayla Jean TikTok name

Kayla is a model from the US
Kayla is a model from the US. Picture: Instagram/Kayla Jean

You can follow Kayla on TikTok @kaylajean.official.

Nathan Webb TikTok name

Nathan is a former stripper from Texas
Nathan is a former stripper from Texas. Picture: Instagram/Nathan Webb

You can follow Nathan on TikTok @nathankwebb.

