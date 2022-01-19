Who is Too Hot To Handle star Jackson's politician mum?

19 January 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 19 January 2022, 12:53

Jackson revealed that his mum is a politician
Jackson revealed that his mum is a politician. Picture: Instagram/Jackson Mawhinney
Jackson Mawhinney revealed in his VT that his mother is a politician.

If you've already binged the first few episodes of Too Hot To Handle, you'll have met new contestant Jackson Mawhinney.

The Brit entered the villa half way through the series, and immediately caught the eye of Olga and Izzy.

Jackson revealed in his VT that his mother is a politician. Here's what we know about who she is...

Who is Jackson's mum?

Baroness Patricia Scotland is Jackson's mum
Baroness Patricia Scotland is Jackson's mum. Picture: Alamy

According to reports, Jackson's mother is Baroness Patricia Scotland, who was attorney general under Gordon Brown from 2007 until 2010. She was the first woman to hold the post.

She also became the first British citizen to be elected secretary-general of the Commonwealth. She has held the role since 2016.

Who does Jackson have his eye on in Too Hot To Handle?

Jackson proves a hit with the ladies when he first enters the villa, with both Izzy and Olga vying for his attention.

Is Jackson on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him on Instagram @jacksonmawhinney.

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

All 10 episodes of season three are available to watch on Netflix now.

The official synopsis for the new series reads: "It's a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever. It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives.

"But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? The pressure's on, because this season, the stakes are even greater... with the biggest prize fund on offer, ever."

