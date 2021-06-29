Who is Too Hot To Handle's Peter and how can you follow his TikTok?

29 June 2021, 15:50

Your need-to-know on Too Hot To Handle season two contestant Peter
Your need-to-know on Too Hot To Handle season two contestant Peter. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Peter is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle season two - find out his age, Instagram, TikTok and job.

Too Hot To Handle season two is in full swing, with the final six episodes dropping on Netflix on Wednesday June 30.

The new series has been just as dramatic as the first, with a huge amount of rule-breaking taking place in the luxurious new vila.

If you aren't familiar with the show, it sees a bunch of sexy singles move into the villa and date each other - but they aren't allowed to be intimate in any way.

Peter is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season two
Peter is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season two. Picture: Netflix

If they break the rules, they risk losing large chunks from the $100,000 prize fund - with just a kiss being worth a whopping $5,000.

One of the contestants taking part is Peter - here's your need-to-know on him.


Who is Peter? What's his age and job?

Peter, 21, is a personal trainer and TikTok star from New York.

What's Too Hot To Handle's Peter's TikTok name?

You can follow Peter on TikTok @peter_vigilante.

Peter has a whopping 2.4million followers on the social media site, and he was building his following long before appearing on Too Hot To Handle.

Peter is a TikTok star from New York
Peter is a TikTok star from New York. Picture: Instagram

Is Peter Vigilante on Instagram?

He is! You can follow Peter on Instagram @petervigilante.

When are the next Too Hot To Handle episodes released on Netflix?

The final six episodes will be released on Wednesday June 30, meaning we'll find out who managed to scoop a share of the $100,000 prize fund then.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Christina Carmela's age, Instagram and job revealed

Who is Christina from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed
How old are the Love Island cast?

Love Island cast ages: how old are the contestants on the 2021 series?
Never Have I Ever season 2 release date revealed

Never Have I Ever season 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

Netflix

Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall have been together

Inside Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall’s romance
Your need-to-know on Carly from Too Hot To Handle

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Carly? Age, job, Instagram and TikTok revealed

Trending on Heart

A woman is furious after being uninvited from her sister's wedding

'I was banned from my sister’s wedding for not letting her honeymoon at my house'

Lifestyle

European holiday hotspots have got strict new travel rules

UK tourist holiday rules announced for Spain, Portugal and Malta

News

Covid-19 isolation rules are forecast to be out by the autumn

Significant changes to Covid-19 school rules expected for autumn as testing could replace isolating

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Kate Spade

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral shirt dress from Kate Spade

Celebrities

The first Love Island coupling has taken place

Love Island 2021 couples: who is coupled up on season seven?