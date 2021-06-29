Who is Too Hot To Handle's Peter and how can you follow his TikTok?

Your need-to-know on Too Hot To Handle season two contestant Peter. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Peter is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle season two - find out his age, Instagram, TikTok and job.

Too Hot To Handle season two is in full swing, with the final six episodes dropping on Netflix on Wednesday June 30.

The new series has been just as dramatic as the first, with a huge amount of rule-breaking taking place in the luxurious new vila.

If you aren't familiar with the show, it sees a bunch of sexy singles move into the villa and date each other - but they aren't allowed to be intimate in any way.

Peter is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season two. Picture: Netflix

If they break the rules, they risk losing large chunks from the $100,000 prize fund - with just a kiss being worth a whopping $5,000.

Who is Peter? What's his age and job?

Peter, 21, is a personal trainer and TikTok star from New York.

What's Too Hot To Handle's Peter's TikTok name?

You can follow Peter on TikTok @peter_vigilante.

Peter has a whopping 2.4million followers on the social media site, and he was building his following long before appearing on Too Hot To Handle.

Peter is a TikTok star from New York. Picture: Instagram

Is Peter Vigilante on Instagram?

He is! You can follow Peter on Instagram @petervigilante.

When are the next Too Hot To Handle episodes released on Netflix?

The final six episodes will be released on Wednesday June 30, meaning we'll find out who managed to scoop a share of the $100,000 prize fund then.