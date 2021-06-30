Who won Too Hot To Handle season two?

By Polly Foreman

Too Hot To Handle winner: who won the second series of the Netflix show?

The final episodes of Too Hot To Handle are now officially available to watch on Netflix, meaning we can finally find out who pocketed that ever-dwindling prize money.

While the fund started off at $100,000, a hefty number of rule-breaks meant a huge chunk of that was shaved off throughout the series.

If you aren't familiar with the show, contestants aren't allowed to kiss, have sex, or canoodle in any way. Each time they break the rules, they lose money from the prize (with a kiss costing a whopping $5,000).

If you can't wait till episode 10 to find out who took home the remainder of the money, read on to find out....

**Major spoilers for Too Hot To Handle season two ahead**

How much prize money was left at the end of Too Hot To Handle season two?

The Too Hot To Handle contestants lost a whopping $65,000 from the prize fund. Picture: Netflix

After their many rule breaks, the contestants were left with just $55,000 prize money at the end of the show.

How is the winner decided?

Rather than have sex, the contestants are encouraged to make deep and meaningful connections with their love interests.

Throughout the season, they are encouraged to confront their personal relationship issues and open up about their fears when it comes to love.

Those who made it through the process were those willing to change and make themselves vulnerable to learn about love.

Marvin and Melinda formed a strong bond. Picture: Netflix

Who won season two of Too Hot To Handle?

This year, there was only one person chosen by Lana to win the money - Marvin Anthony.

This was due to the fact that he managed to strengthen his emotional relationship with Melinda Melrose, without relying on being physical.

The other two finalists were Cam and Carly.