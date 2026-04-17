Top Gun 3 confirmed: Everything we know about Tom Cruise’s return as Maverick

17 April 2026, 14:15

Tom Cruise is officially returning to the cockpit, with Top Gun 3 confirmed
Tom Cruise is officially returning to the cockpit, with Top Gun 3 confirmed. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as Top Gun 3 is officially confirmed for a third movie.

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Tom Cruise is officially returning to the cockpit, with Top Gun 3 confirmed as the next chapter in the film franchise.

The announcement was made by Paramount Pictures at CinemaCon, confirming that Tom Cruise, 63, will once again reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The project follows the huge global success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, which revived the franchise more than three decades after the original film.

Tom Cruise first played Maverick in 1986’s Top Gun, a film that helped define his early career and became a defining cultural touchstone of 1980s cinema.

Tom Cruise has confirmed he will return as "Maverick" for the third movie
Tom Cruise has confirmed he will return as "Maverick" for the third movie. Picture: Getty
Tom Cruise, 63, has played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in all three movies
Tom Cruise, 63, has played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in all three movies. Picture: Alamy

Its mix of aerial spectacle and coming-of-age storytelling turned it into a global hit and established the character as one of his most enduring roles.

Speaking in a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Tom reflected on his long-standing fascination with aviation and how deeply it shaped the films.

He said: “It’s about flying. Not only the challenges, but the beauty. I parachute. I speed fly. I fly helicopters. I fly aerobatics on all of those.”

The actor has long described flying as central not just to the Top Gun films, but to his personal life as well.

In the same interview, he expanded on the emotional appeal of aviation: “There's a poetry about it at a level where you're looking at what man has achieved, what he's capable of, to see the world from that viewpoint.”

Tom Cruise as Maverick on a motorbike in Top Gun
Tom Cruise described flying as central not just to the Top Gun films, but to his personal life as well. Picture: Alamy
Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise pictured in Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022
Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise pictured in Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022. Picture: Alamy

He also recalled how early his fascination with the skies began, saying: “I was the kid who would sneak out my window when I was very young and climb up on the roof and look at the stars, so to be in a plane and be there and look at the stars... it's just amazing. It's amazing to me.”

Tom Cruise’s passion for aviation has become a defining part of the Top Gun franchise itself.

For Top Gun: Maverick, he not only performed extensive stunt work but also flew the planes.

Looking ahead to the third instalment, Tom has hinted that development has involved exploring multiple creative directions.

Tom Cruise first played Maverick in 1986’s Top Gun
Tom Cruise first played Maverick in 1986’s Top Gun. Picture: Getty

He said: “We’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible.”

The actor also reflected on the unusually long development process behind the previous sequel, adding: “It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick.”

The 2022 film became one of the highest-grossing releases of the year, earning around $1.5bn worldwide and receiving six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Its success reaffirmed Tom Cruise’s status as one of Hollywood’s most reliable box office stars, while also demonstrating the enduring appeal of the Maverick character to both new and old audiences.

Hayley Atwell talks special bond with Tom Cruise ❤️

Beyond Top Gun, Cruise remains one of the industry’s busiest actors. He recently appeared in what has been described as the final chapter of the Mission: Impossible franchise, another long-running series that has defined his career across decades.

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