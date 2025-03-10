Toxic Town cast revealed and where you've seen them before

The cast of Toxic Town have appeared in many productions previously. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The stars of Toxic Town have appeared in shows such as Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, The Fully Monty and plenty more...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Toxic Town on Netflix has shone a light on the Corby waste scandal, which resulted in many children from the area being born with limb differences.

This true story has gripped viewers across the country, with the cast's stellar performances moving fans to tears. As we watch this drama on screen, many of us are keen to know who the actors playing these characters are.

With stars such as Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, Robert Carlyle, Joe Dempsie, Claudia Jessie and Brendan Coyle taking part in the show, we've done some digging on their filmography and where you may recognise them from.

Here are the cast of Toxic Town and a list of the TV shows and movies they've been in before.

Toxic Town can be viewed on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

Toxic Town cast

Jodie Whittaker as Susan McIntyre

Jodie Whittaker stars in Toxic Town. Picture: Getty

Fans will certainly recognise Jodie as she's become a firm favourite on our television screens over the years.

From Broadchurch to Doctor Who, Jodie's career has been varied so far, with the actress set to star in a new ITV series titled Frauds alongside Suranne Jones in the near future.

Aimee Lou Wood as Tracey Taylor

Aimee Lou Wood plays Tracey Taylor in Toxic Town. Picture: Getty

Aimee made her screen debut in 2019 as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix's Sex Eduction which catapulted her to worldwide fame.

Since then the actress has appeared in shows such as The White Lotus and Daddy Issues, whilst also making her first appearance on the West End stage as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2023.

Robert Carlyle as Sam Hagen

Robert Carlyle appears in Toxic Town. Picture: Getty

Robert is a familiar face on both the small and big screens, gaining a name for himself after starring in films such as Trainspotting, The Full Monty and 28 Weeks Later to name a few.

He has also appeared in various US TV shows including Once Upon a Time and Stargate Universe.

Rory Kinnear as Des Collins

Rory Kinnear stars as Des Collins. Picture: Getty

Following in the footsteps of his famous father Roy Kinnear, Rory has also managed to carve out a successful acting career.

The star has appeared in four James Bond films, playing the role of Bill Tanner, whilst also acting in productions such as Bank of Dave, The Imitation Game and Lucan.

Brendan Coyle as Roy Thomas

Brendan Coyle has a number of acting credits to his name. Picture: Getty

Viewers maya recognised Brendan as Mr Bates from Downton Abbey, with the star set to reprise his role in the third film.

Aside from this, the actor has also starred in Lark Rise to Candleford and Starlings.

Claudia Jessie as Maggie Mahon

Claudia Jessie portrays Maggie Mahon. Picture: Getty

While viewers most likely recognise Claudia as Eloise Bridgerton from Netflix's Bridgerton, the actress has a number of acting credits to her name.

Claudia has starred in hit shows such as Line of Duty, Vanity Fair, Porters and an episode of Doctor Who alongside her co-star Jodie Whittaker!

Joe Dempsie as Derek Mahon

Joe Dempsie plays Maggie's husband Derek Mahon. Picture: Getty

Joe rose to prominence as Chris in Skins from 2007-2008, with the actor going on to star as Gendry Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

He also also been involved in a number of recent productions including Get Millie Black, Showtrial and Pieces of Her.