Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identify clues and theories

Everything we know about who Traffic Cone might be... Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer UK's Traffic Cone: find out all the clues and theories about which celebrity is behind the mask...

It's officially time to dig out your detective hats - because the The Masked Singer is back on our screens.

The bonkers ITV series is back for a third season, and has seen the return of Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Davina McCall as judges on the best guessing game on TV.

It sees mystery celebrity contestants perform a song each week to a live audience while dressed in elaborate costumes, and we don't find out their identity until they're eliminated from the competition.

Here's everything we know about who could be behind Traffic Cone's mask...

Traffic Cone is competing on The Masked Singer season three. Picture: ITV

Who is Traffic Cone?

We don't yet have Traffic Cone's first clue package, but watch this space...

Who else is on The Masked Singer UK?

The full list of costumes is as follows:

Chandelier

Bagpipes

Lionfish

Doughnuts

Traffic Cone

Panda

Rockhopper

Mushroom

Firework

Poodle

Snow Leopard

Robobunny

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have official on when the final is, but watch this space...