Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall lead tributes to Sex and the City’s Willie Garson after his death aged 57

22 September 2021, 07:35 | Updated: 22 September 2021, 07:39

Willie Garson has died at the age of 57
Willie Garson has died at the age of 57. Picture: Alamy

Willie Garson, the actor best known for playing Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57.

Sex and the City star Willie Garson has died aged 57.

The actor best known for playing talent agent Stanford Blatch in the hit HBO series, who is the confidante of Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw.

He reprised the much-loved role in the two Sex And The City films and most recently had been working on the spin-off series And Just Like That.

Willie Garson starred on Sex and the City
Willie Garson starred on Sex and the City. Picture: Alamy

Willie’s son Nathen shared the sad news of his dad’s death on Instagram, writing: “I love you so much papa.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.

“I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now.

“You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

A number of his SATC co-stars have also tributed the star, including Kim Cattrall who played Samantha Jones.

Willie Garson played talent agent Stanford Blatch in SATC
Willie Garson played talent agent Stanford Blatch in SATC. Picture: Alamy

She wrote: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, penned: “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson.

“We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

Michael Patrick King, executive producer of Sex And The City and And Just Like That, said he was a ‘multitude of gifts’.

“The Sex And The City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” he said.

“His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick.

“His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

A spokesperson for HBO and HBO Max said: “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe.

“He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Willie’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

Aside from his role on Sex And The City, Willie played Mozzie in police procedural White Collar, while other credits include Soapdish, Groundhog Day, Troop Beverly Hill and There’s Something About Mary.

The news of his death comes after the actor was spotted on set with Sarah Jessica Parker in July while filming the upcoming Sex and the City reboot.

