Trisha Goodard's famous talk show 'being rebooted by ITV' after 16 years

8 October 2020, 14:07

Trisha Goodard may be returning to our screens
Trisha Goodard may be returning to our screens. Picture: Getty/ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Trisha could be returning to our screens as ITV look to replace The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Trisha Goodard's famous talk show Trisha is set to be rebooted after 16 years, according to reports.

The Sun report that ITV have been looking to fill the slot of The Jeremy Kyle Show, which was cancelled after the death of a guest.

According to the publication, Trisha Goodard, 62, will be shooting a pilot next week for a rebooted version of Trisha.

READ MORE: Jeremy Kyle confirms he will be 'back soon to have his say' almost a year after show was axed

Trisha returned from the US earlier this year to compete in Dancing On Ice
Trisha returned from the US earlier this year to compete in Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

A source said: "It’s being referred to as Talk to Trisha at the moment.

“But telly fans will recognise it for what it is — the old legendary show and her back together.”

Trisha was on ITV from 1998 to 2004
Trisha was on ITV from 1998 to 2004. Picture: ITV

Trisha was an ITV favourite when it was on air between 1998 and 2004.

The TV star has been living in America since 2010, when she took a job as a conflict resolution expert on popular US show Maury.

Trisha then went on to launch her own talk show in the states, called the The Trisha Goddard Show, but it was sadly cancelled in 2014 after two years.

She returned to the UK earlier this year when she took part in ITV's Dancing On Ice.

The reboot is reported to be replacing The Jeremy Kyle Show
The reboot is reported to be replacing The Jeremy Kyle Show. Picture: Getty

According to previous reports by The Sun, Trisha has previously shown interest in bringing her show back, with a source telling the publication at the start of the year: "Trisha would love to bring her chat show back and is just looking for the right deal.

“She’s had a few meetings and is going to mull over her choices. She’s not in a rush to make any rash decisions and will make sure it’s the best option for her.”

READ NOW: Phillip Schofield left red faced after caller accuses him of snubbing young daughter

