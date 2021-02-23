All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in March

What's arriving on Netflix in March? Find out the best new TV shows and films to watch next month.

March will mark a year since the country went into lockdown, and our favourite TV shows and films have been more important than ever during this time.

Many of us have spent a great deal of the last 12 months indoors, meaning we've had plenty of time to get acquainted - and reacquainted - with all the incredible programmes on Netflix.

Now we've polished off every episode of Behind Her Eyes, we're looking for our next show to binge.

Here is a full list of everything coming to Netflix UK in March

March 1

TV shows

Alice (season 1)

Korean drama described as "a human sci-fi drama about a magical time travel of a woman who resembles a dead woman and a man who lost his emotions"

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

This feature length documentary will tell the story about the life of rapper The Notorious B.I.G

The Bold Type (seasons 1-4)

A comedy-drama series about people who work at a glossy women’s magazine

Do You Like Brahms? (season 1)

A Korean drama about a violinist who falls for a successful pianist

Sword Art Online (season 3)

Anime series about a video game whiz

The Promised Neverland (season 1)

Anime series about children who attempt to escape from their orphanage

Films

Banyuki (2009)

How to Be Really Bad (2018)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)

Something Borrowed (2011)

Trial By Fire (2018)

Turistas (2006)

2 March

TV shows

Word Party (season 5)

An animated children's show from The Jim Henson Company

3 March

TV shows

Murder Among the Mormons

A true crime documentary series exploring a trio of bombings in Salt Lake City in 1985

Films

Moxie

Amy Poehler is the director of this brand-new film followng a 16-year-old who publishes a zine calling out sexism at her school

4th March

TV shows

Pacific Rim: The Black season 1

Films

Mariposa (2020)

The Art of Self Defense (2019)

5th March

TV shows

City of Ghosts season 1

An animated children's show about a group of kids who interview ghosts to learn about their city

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

A documentary about Spain's first sexual harassment case

Films

Fate of Alakada (2020)

Sentinelle (2021)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

8th March

TV shows

Bombay Begums (season 1)

Hindi-language series about five women living in Mumbai

9th March

TV shows

StarBeam (season 3)

Animated children's show about a superhero

The Houseboat (season 1)

A German documentary series about the restoration of an old houseboat

10th March

TV shows

Dealer

French series about two filmmakers who shoot a new music video in a gang-ruled area

Last Chance U: Basketball (season 1)

Fly-on-the-wall documentary series about a college basketball team in East Los Angeles

Marriage or Mortgage (season 1)

Reality series that sees a wedding planner compete with a real estate agent for the budgets of soon-to-be-married couples

Films

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

11th March

TV shows

Coven of Sisters

Spanish period drama set in 1609 about a group of woman who are accused of being witches

12th March

TV shows

Love Alarm (season 2)

Korean drama about an app that tells the user if there is someone who likes them in the area

Paradise PD (part 3)

An adult animated show about an incompetent police force

The One season 1

Thriller about a DNA researcher who creates a matchmaking service

Films

Pet Sematary (2019)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Yes Day

A new film about a family who decide to say yes to their kids' every request for one day only

14th March

Films

The Nun (2018)

15th March

TV shows

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (season 1)

A docu-series about the real-life 'Pirates of the Carribean'

16th March

TV shows

Waffles + Mochi (season 1)

Michelle Obama stars in this series about foot and culture around the world

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Films

Blinded by the Light (2019)

17th March

TV shows

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (season 1)

A true come series about a woman named Véronique Pirotton who was found dead in a hotel room in Belgium in 2013

Films

Simply Black

While organising a protest, Jean-Pascal Zadi looks at racial discrimination through a satirical lens.

18th March

TV Shows

B: The Beginning (season 2)

Anime about an investigator who joins the royal police force

Films

Skylines (2020)

19th March

TV shows

Country Comfort (season 1)

Sitcom about a country singer who finds a new job as a nanny

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season 3)

A docu-series about Formula 1

Sky Rojo (season 1)

Spanish crime drama from the makers of Money Heist about three women who run away from their pimp

Films

Fatale (2020)

Little (2019)

Wonder Park (2019)

22nd March

Films

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

