All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in March
23 February 2021, 14:57 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 15:07
What's arriving on Netflix in March? Find out the best new TV shows and films to watch next month.
March will mark a year since the country went into lockdown, and our favourite TV shows and films have been more important than ever during this time.
Many of us have spent a great deal of the last 12 months indoors, meaning we've had plenty of time to get acquainted - and reacquainted - with all the incredible programmes on Netflix.
Now we've polished off every episode of Behind Her Eyes, we're looking for our next show to binge.
Here is a full list of everything coming to Netflix UK in March
March 1
TV shows
Alice (season 1)
Korean drama described as "a human sci-fi drama about a magical time travel of a woman who resembles a dead woman and a man who lost his emotions"
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
This feature length documentary will tell the story about the life of rapper The Notorious B.I.G
The Bold Type (seasons 1-4)
A comedy-drama series about people who work at a glossy women’s magazine
Do You Like Brahms? (season 1)
A Korean drama about a violinist who falls for a successful pianist
Sword Art Online (season 3)
Anime series about a video game whiz
The Promised Neverland (season 1)
Anime series about children who attempt to escape from their orphanage
Films
Banyuki (2009)
How to Be Really Bad (2018)
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)
Something Borrowed (2011)
Trial By Fire (2018)
Turistas (2006)
2 March
TV shows
Word Party (season 5)
An animated children's show from The Jim Henson Company
3 March
TV shows
Murder Among the Mormons
A true crime documentary series exploring a trio of bombings in Salt Lake City in 1985
Films
Moxie
Amy Poehler is the director of this brand-new film followng a 16-year-old who publishes a zine calling out sexism at her school
4th March
TV shows
Pacific Rim: The Black season 1
Films
Mariposa (2020)
The Art of Self Defense (2019)
5th March
TV shows
City of Ghosts season 1
An animated children's show about a group of kids who interview ghosts to learn about their city
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
A documentary about Spain's first sexual harassment case
Films
Fate of Alakada (2020)
Sentinelle (2021)
The Best of Enemies (2019)
8th March
TV shows
Bombay Begums (season 1)
Hindi-language series about five women living in Mumbai
9th March
TV shows
StarBeam (season 3)
Animated children's show about a superhero
The Houseboat (season 1)
A German documentary series about the restoration of an old houseboat
10th March
TV shows
Dealer
French series about two filmmakers who shoot a new music video in a gang-ruled area
Last Chance U: Basketball (season 1)
Fly-on-the-wall documentary series about a college basketball team in East Los Angeles
Marriage or Mortgage (season 1)
Reality series that sees a wedding planner compete with a real estate agent for the budgets of soon-to-be-married couples
Films
She Dies Tomorrow (2020)
11th March
TV shows
Coven of Sisters
Spanish period drama set in 1609 about a group of woman who are accused of being witches
12th March
TV shows
Love Alarm (season 2)
Korean drama about an app that tells the user if there is someone who likes them in the area
Paradise PD (part 3)
An adult animated show about an incompetent police force
The One season 1
Thriller about a DNA researcher who creates a matchmaking service
Films
Pet Sematary (2019)
The Sisters Brothers (2018)
Yes Day
A new film about a family who decide to say yes to their kids' every request for one day only
14th March
Films
The Nun (2018)
15th March
TV shows
The Lost Pirate Kingdom (season 1)
A docu-series about the real-life 'Pirates of the Carribean'
16th March
TV shows
Waffles + Mochi (season 1)
Michelle Obama stars in this series about foot and culture around the world
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Films
Blinded by the Light (2019)
17th March
TV shows
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (season 1)
A true come series about a woman named Véronique Pirotton who was found dead in a hotel room in Belgium in 2013
Films
Simply Black
While organising a protest, Jean-Pascal Zadi looks at racial discrimination through a satirical lens.
18th March
TV Shows
B: The Beginning (season 2)
Anime about an investigator who joins the royal police force
Films
Skylines (2020)
19th March
TV shows
Country Comfort (season 1)
Sitcom about a country singer who finds a new job as a nanny
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season 3)
A docu-series about Formula 1
Sky Rojo (season 1)
Spanish crime drama from the makers of Money Heist about three women who run away from their pimp
Films
Fatale (2020)
Little (2019)
Wonder Park (2019)
22nd March
Films
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
