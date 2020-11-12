John Lewis Christmas advert 2020: When is it being released?

By Alice Dear

When will the John Lewis Christmas advert be released and what will it be about?

As the festive season creeps up on us, more and more Christmas adverts are appearing on our TVs.

However, there is one missing – the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert.

Every year, people across the UK wait patiently to see what kind of tear-jerker the retailer will come up with, and this year is no different.

But when will the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert be released and what else do we know about it?

When is the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert being released?

John Lewis have not announced a date and time for the release of their 2020 Christmas ad, meaning it could be a complete surprise.

John Lewis have kept details of the 2020 advert very private. Picture: PA

What will the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert be about?

The company have remained tight-lipped about the contents of this year's advert, but did reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets earlier this year.

They said that the advert will centre around their campaign to help over 100,000 struggling families with food, comfort and emotional support amid the pandemic.

Bookies odds are on Jess Glynne to sing the theme song for the ad, and a husky dog being the main character.

