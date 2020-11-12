John Lewis Christmas advert 2020: When is it being released?

12 November 2020, 12:50

John Lewis are yet to released their highly-anticipated Christmas 2020 advert
John Lewis are yet to released their highly-anticipated Christmas 2020 advert. Picture: PA/John Lewis
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When will the John Lewis Christmas advert be released and what will it be about?

As the festive season creeps up on us, more and more Christmas adverts are appearing on our TVs.

However, there is one missing – the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert.

Every year, people across the UK wait patiently to see what kind of tear-jerker the retailer will come up with, and this year is no different.

But when will the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert be released and what else do we know about it?

When is the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert being released?

John Lewis have not announced a date and time for the release of their 2020 Christmas ad, meaning it could be a complete surprise.

John Lewis have kept details of the 2020 advert very private
John Lewis have kept details of the 2020 advert very private. Picture: PA

What will the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert be about?

The company have remained tight-lipped about the contents of this year's advert, but did reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets earlier this year.

They said that the advert will centre around their campaign to help over 100,000 struggling families with food, comfort and emotional support amid the pandemic.

Bookies odds are on Jess Glynne to sing the theme song for the ad, and a husky dog being the main character.

READ NOW: Emotional McDonald’s Christmas advert tells the story of a single mum's bond with her teenage son

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Is the Queen’s Gambit based on a true story?

What does The Queen's Gambit mean and is the Netflix show a true story?
The mystery of who is behind Elena's murder continues

Who killed Elena in The Undoing?

Douglas Hodge plays defence attorney Robert Adelman in the new HBO series

Does Douglas Hodge play The Badger in The Undoing?

Iris was back on This Morning today

Pensioner Iris, 81, says family are giving her the 'silent treatment' after marriage to Egyptian toyboy, 36
Alex Bain plays Simon Barlow on Coronation Street

How old is Simon in Coronation Street and who plays him?

Trending on Heart

The woman asked Facebook for advice about the mysterious objects (left: stock image)

Woman baffled by mysterious brown objects on her bathroom wall

Lifestyle

What is wrong with Oliver in Coronation Street?

What happened to Oliver in Coronation Street?

These couples all found love on First Dates

Which First Dates couples are still together and who is married with babies after meeting on the Channel 4 show?
Phillip Schofield spoke about the vaccine on today's This Morning

Phillip Schofield supports calls for Queen to be front of queue for vaccinations
Pensioner surprises husband by moving into his care home because she 'couldn't live without him'

Pensioner surprises husband by moving into his care home because she 'couldn't live without him'

Lifestyle