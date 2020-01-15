Love Island viewers go wild as two new bombshell boys are teased

15 January 2020, 22:06 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 22:21

Two bombshells will enter the villa in tomorrow night's episode
Two bombshells will enter the villa in tomorrow night's episode. Picture: ITV

Two new boys will enter the Love Island villa in tomorrow night's episode.

It may have only been on a few days, but this year's Love Island definitely isn't short of drama.

Following the first coupling, we had the arrival of the show's first female twins, and tonight we saw Ollie Williams' dramatic exit from the villa.

And at the end of the episode, tomorrow's teaser clip revealed that two new male islanders will be entering the villa - and viewers were ecstatic.

Read more: What is the controversy surrounding Ollie Williams? Love Island star attracts 231 OfCom complaints

The boys - Connagh, 27, and Finley, 20 - will likely be a welcome addition to the villa for the girls, three of whom are officially single.

Connor is a model from Cardiff
Connor is a model from Cardiff. Picture: ITV

Connagh has got his eye on Shaughna, Siannise and Sophie, and said of his type: "I like brunettes, a girl with nice eyes, who likes to take care of themselves. I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I'm into sport. I'm looking for someone I can be myself with."



Findlay is a recruitment consultant from Milton Keynes
Finley is a recruitment consultant from Milton Keynes. Picture: ITV

Finley fancies Siannise, Paige and Sophie, and said in his entrace interview: "I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh. I don’t have a type looks wise but obviously you want that initial attraction."

Their arrival at the villa will be screened in tomorrow's episode.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9PM on ITV2.

