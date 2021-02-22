Unforgotten series 4 cast: Who is in the new season of the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

See the full cast of Unforgotten season 4. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of Unforgotten series 4? Everyone from Phaldut Sharma to Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are back as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan in the highly-anticipated fourth series of Unforgotten.

The story opens in typically dramatic style with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believe has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years.

But who is starring in the new season of Unforgotten and what else have they been in?

Nicola Walker as DCI Cassie Stuart

Nicola Walker as DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Nicola Walker is back as no-nonsense murder detective Cassie Stuart.

You might recognise Nicola as Jane Oliver in Collateral, or Hannah Sterne in The Split.

Her other credits include Last Tango in Halifax, Spooks, River, Babylon, Inside Men, and Torn.

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

DI Sunny Khan is Cassie’s second-in-command and is played by Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Sanjeev is best known for starring in sitcom The Kumars at No 42 and appearing in the BBC sketch comedy series Goodness Gracious Me.

He also played Dr Jafri in Paddington 2 and Dr Prem Sharma in The Indian Doctor.

Peter Egan as Martin Hughes

Peter Egan is starring as Martin Hughes in Unforgotten. Picture: PA Images

Cassie’s dad Peter will be played by Martin Hughes again.

Martin has a long list of credits to his name, including his role as Hugh “Shrimpie” MacClare in Downton Abbey, as well as Hold the Sunset, Home Again and Big Breadwinner Hog.

Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley

DC Fran Lingley will be played by Carolina Main following previous role as Cat Hogan on Channel 5’s Blood, as well as Granchester.

Alastair Mackenzie as DCI John Bentley

Alastair Mackenzie as DCI John Bentley in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Alastair Mackenzie has previously starred in shows such as Deep Water and Cold Feet.

Lewis Reeves as DC Jake Collier

Lewis Reeves is playing DC Jake Collier and is best known for his roles as Jake in the comedy horror series Crazyhead and Gareth Walker in the video games FIFA 17 and FIFA 18.

He has also starred in Uncle and Inspector George Gently.

Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting

Jordan Long is best known for starring in Prime Suspect 1973, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Wrong Mans and Stardust.

Susan Lynch as Liz Baildon

Susan Lynch plays Liz in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Susan Lynch is best known for her role in 16 Years of Alcohol while her other film appearances include Waking Ned, Nora , Beautiful Creatures and From Hell.

Her TV appearances include Killing Eve and Apple Tree Yard.

Daniel Flynn as Geoff Tomlinson

Daniel Flynn as Geoff Tomlinson in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Liz White as Fiona Grayson

Liz White as Fiona Grayson in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Actress Liz White starred as Annie Cartwright in the BBC series Life on Mars and Emma Keane in the Channel 4 drama series Ackley Bridge.

Alice Sykes as Claire

Alice Sykes plays Claire in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Alice Sykes starred in Cradle to Grave in 2015, After Louise in 2019 and Criminal Justice back in 2008.

Andy Nyman as Dean Barton

Andy Nyman is starring as Dean in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Andy Nyman previously starred in Emmy award-winning film Uprising, as well as Severance, Wild Romance and Are You Ready for Love?.

As an accomplished magician and mentalist, he has also frequently worked with Derren Brown.

Phaldut Sharma as Ram Sihdu

Phaldut Sharma as Ram Sihdu in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Sharma is a regular on TV and has starred in Casualty, Doctors, The Office and Spookes.

In 2012, he played Masood Ahmed's brother AJ in EastEnders.

Sheila Hancock as Eileen

Sheila Hancock is playing Eileen in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Sheila Hancock trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and started her career in theatre, before turning her hand to TV.

Her credits include Doctor Who, Kavanagh QC, Gone to the Dogs, New Tricks, Moving On and Hustle.

John Ashton as Alan Hamilton

John Ashton as Alan Hamilton in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Alan Hamilton actor John Ashton is known for The Take (2009), EastEnders (1985) and Waterfront Beat (1990).

Clare Calbraith as Anna

Clare Calbraith as Anna in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Clare Calbraith previously starred on Home Fires, Baptiste, Little Boy Blue, Downton Abbey and The Shadow Line.

Who else is in the cast of Unforgotten?

Other stars include Lucy Speed (Marcella, National Treasure) and Assa Ahluwalia as Adam.