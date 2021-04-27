Viewpoint cast: How tall is Bronagh Waugh and who did she play in Hollyoaks?

Bronagh Waugh is playing DC Stella Beckett in Viewpoint. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Who is Bronagh Waugh and who did she play in The Fall?

We’re glued to our screens this week watching brand new crime drama Viewpoint.

Starring Bronagh Waugh as DC Stella Beckett, the ITV series follows a police surveillance investigation into the disappearance of a missing primary school teacher.

But who is Bronagh Waugh, how old is she and who did she play in The Fall? Here’s what we know…

How old is Bronagh Waugh and what is her height?

Bronagh Waugh was born on 6 October 1982, making her 38-years-old.

The Northern Irish actress is 1.78 m or 5ft 10 and went to Guildford School of Acting.

Bronagh Waugh as DC Stella Beckett in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Who did Bronagh Waugh play in Hollyoaks?

Bronagh played Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks from 2008-2013.

In 2010, the star was nominated for awards for Best Newcomer, Best Actress and Best Comedy Performance at the British Soap Awards

Her character was part of some huge storylines, including failed romances with Gilly Roach (Anthony Quinlan) and Calvin Valentine (Ricky Whittle), as well as her relationship with brother Brendan Brady (Emmett J. Scanlan).

After four years in the soap, Bronagh quit in 2013 and left during the same week as her on-screen brother Emmett.

Bronagh Waugh played Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks. Picture: PA Images

At the time, she said it was a hard decision, telling Digital Spy: “It’s tough because I’ve been in Hollyoaks for four years, so it is like my home.

“It’s given me such incredible opportunities, and I’ve had the chance to tell some amazing stories. Cheryl is so dear to my heart and she’s one of my favourite characters that I’ve played.

“I wouldn’t have stayed with the show for so long if I wasn’t having so much fun.”

What else has Bronagh Waugh been in?

TV lovers will also know Bronagh for her role in BBC’s The Fall where she played nurse Sally-Ann Spectohe.

Sally-Ann was the wife of fictional serial killer Paul Spector, who was played by Jamie Dornan.

Other credits include Derry Girls, Dr Who, Supernatural, Unforgotten and Des.

Describing her most recent character in Viewpoint, Bronagh said: “Stella is messy and fiery and feisty and rough round the edges. She cuts corners with her job sometimes. She’s not perfect.”

Is Bronagh Waugh married?

Bronagh is married to husband Richard Peacock, with the pair expecting their first child later this year.

The star announced the happy news with her husband on International Women’s Day in March 2021.

Alongside a photo of her baby bump, she wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day! 💕

“Over Lockdown I’ve been busy preparing for my next role (spoiler alert: it’s pretty major - I’m going to be a Ma!) 🥰

“Women’s bodies are incredible with what they can do and what they withstand. Absolute miracle machines and strong as an ox! 💪”

