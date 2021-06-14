Virgin River season 3: Netflix release date, cast, trailer and more

Mel, Jack, Doc Mullens and Hope will be returning to our screens very soon...

Since it arrived on the streaming platform back in 2019, Virgin River has won over scores of fans.

It follows the lives of the town folk and, more specifically, nurse Mel Monroe. Mel is originally from Los Angeles, but after the death of her husband and suffering personal tragedy, she moves to the picturesque spot to start afresh.

First, Mel tackles with Doc Mullins, who, despite needing help, refuses to accept it.

She then also has to win over the locals and soon develops a soft spot for Jack Sheridan, the owner of the local bar.

Now, Netflix has released a new trailer for season three of Virgin River - here's everything you need to know...

Season three of Virgin River is coming to Netflix soon. Picture: Netflix

When is Virgin River season 3 released on Netflix?

Season three will land on Netflix UK on Friday, July 9.

The latest series will be made up of 10 episodes, which will be available to stream in one go.

Who's in the cast?

Melinda Monroe is played by American actress, Alex Breckenridge. You may also recognise her from This Is Us, American Horror Story and The Walking Dead.

Starring alongside Alex as Virgin River's Jack Sheridan is actor Martin Henderson. As well as being a main feature in the hit Netflix show, Martin has also been in The Ring, Grey's Anatomy and Smokin' Aces.

Other Virgin River cast members include Annette O'Toole (who plays Hope McCrea), Tim Matheson (Doc Mullins), Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts) and Colin Lawrence (Preacher).

What happened in season 2?

As fans will recall, just as Mel and Jack seemingly hit things off and acted on their feelings for one another, it turned out Charmaine was pregnant with Jack's baby.

After a gruelling pregnancy - during which Mel has to look after Charmaine - the little one is born but Jack's ex continues to make problems for him and Mel.

Jack is still battling with PTSD and elsewhere, Hope and Doc may have sparked up their relationship again, but it was anything but plain sailing.

Preacher is also left to look after Paige/Michelle's son Christopher after his mother accidentally kills her abusive ex-husband.

But perhaps the biggest moment of all was during the season finale, which saw Mel discover Jack bleeding out after apparently being shot at.

Where will season three take us?

In the official trailer by Netflix (you can watch it at the top of this article), it's been teased that season three will include a funeral, a fire, a divorce and a new romance.

As always, things aren't going to be straight-forward for Mel and Jack: she desires to try for another baby, while Jack fights his inner demons and questions whether or not he can give Mel what she wants.

What's going to happen? Only time will tell!

Virgin River season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix on July 9.