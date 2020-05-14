You can now take part in a virtual Harry Potter escape room for free

A Library has created a Harry Potter Escape Room. Picture: Warner Bros

A library has created a virtual Harry Potter-themed escape room that fans can enjoy for free.

If you’ve run out of lockdown ideas, a library in the US has now created the perfect Harry Potter themed escape room to keep you entertained.

The project, made by Peters Township Public Library in Pennsylvania, blends Harry Potter trivia with the ultimate problem-solving skills.

And while escape rooms are usually played with a group of friends in various locations, this Hogwarts inspired version is totally digital, meaning you can play along from the comfort of your own home.

The website states: "You can compete against friends and try it multiple times. Just make sure you have fun!"

Feel like your part of Harry Potter with an escape room. Picture: Warner Bros

Players start the escape room as a first-year Hogwarts student meeting their roommates.

The game begins: "The house prefect announces that you have a fun team building activity to complete before you get too settled into your new digs.

"The house prefect tells you about a new muggle trend where they lock themselves in rooms and have to answer puzzles to get out - no magic at all!"

If you’re a Potterhead, you’ll appreciate references to Gringotts Wizarding Bank and spells such as "expelliarmus" and "alohomora.”

But you don’t have to be an A grade Harry Potter expert to join in the fun, as the challenges don’t focus entirely on Hogwarts knowledge.

Youth services librarian Sydney Krawiec designed the puzzle and it has since been translated into several languages, including Spanish, Italian, and Basque, so young people around the world can participate.

Check out the website and play along here.

In other Harry Potter lockdown news, fans of the series recently discovered a website that allows you to take part in all of your favourite classes - including Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions and more.

The website, Hogwarts is Here, is completely free to those people looking to learn more about the magical world.

If you don't want to be a student at the school, you can also fill the role of a ghost, an aura, or even a magical creature expert.

There's even a forum on the website as well which means you can talk to other Harry Potter lovers about everything from the films to the books and characters, and discuss how your classes are going as well as.

