Waitrose Christmas advert 2026 has a huge reaction from fans

10 November 2026, 11:37

Waitrose has unveiled their 2026 Christmas advert with Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson
Waitrose has unveiled their 2026 Christmas advert with Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson. Picture: Waitrose

By Zoe Adams

Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson return for part two of their love story in the Waitrose Christmas advert and viewers have been left in "tears".

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November has brought the annual battle of the Christmas adverts and Waitrose has just unveiled their entry for 2026.

Bringing back Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson for the much-needed sequel of their love story, the six-minute advert reveals what happens next for the couple. And it's big.

Named The Perfect Gift 2, the advert starts on Keira's wedding day, where the groom is not Phil (Joe's character) but rather vain Hugo Bunty-Griffin, played by Rivals actor Alex Hassell.

With a sense that Keira and Hugo's relationship isn't one of pure love, we pan to Phil, who is sad and depressed at home after losing the love of his life. A factor he is reminded of when Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary talk about the wedding on This Morning.

Joe Wilkinson's character Phil is pulled out of his funk by his two friends and they attempt to win back Keira Knightley
Joe Wilkinson's character Phil is pulled out of his funk by his two friends and they attempt to win back Keira Knightley. Picture: Waitrose

Waitrose release a sequel advert to last year featuring Keira Knightley

Encouraged to get out of his sad state, Phil is confronted by his two friends with an elaborate plan to win back this girl Keira. It involves a wash, a beef Wellington and a proposal of his own on a jar that reads 'Marry me instead?'.

Rushing to the alter, with plenty of challenges along the way, Phil Phil slides his Wellington down the aisle along with his proposal although he is escorted out of the venue by security before he gets his answer.

Fast-forward a long and sad walk home, Phil returns to his house to find Keira, in her wedding dress, returning the culinary favour as well as getting down on one knee to propose. It's the happy ending we were all after.

And in a collection of Christmas adverts from the likes of John Lewis and M&S, Waitrose has caused quite the reaction to theirs.

Keira Knightley and Phil get engaged at the end of the Waitrose Christmas advert for 2026
Keira Knightley and Phil get engaged at the end of the Waitrose Christmas advert for 2026. Picture: Waitrose

Coming out on top, many have agreed "they can't stop watching it" while others have called it "epic" and admitted they "cried".

On Instagram user said: "Absolutely love this! Brilliant. Well done Waitrose for the best Christmas advert I’ve seen!"

Another wrote: "Well done. A magical little mini movie. Wonderful Christmas Ad."

In the first four hours of going live, they already had 30k plus likes on social media platform Instagram.

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